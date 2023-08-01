Infectious diseases, coughs and stress: Why doctors want 'urgent action' on this threat

Key Points Medical organisations are calling for 'urgent action' to prepare healthcare systems for climate disasters.

The health effects of climate change can include respiratory problems, heatstroke, polluted air and water, and more.

The Albanese government is expected to release its National Health and Climate Strategy later this year.

Respiratory issues, infectious diseases, heatstroke, and contaminated food and water are just some of the ways climate change can impact our health.





Now, doctors have warned Australia's healthcare system is unprepared for the next climate disaster .





Jennifer Martin, a physician in Newcastle and president-elect of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, regularly treats patients whose health has been impacted by climate change .





"When you review your practice now compared to 30 years ago, you become aware of the fact that there are many more presentations to hospital and health issues that are arising because of climate change ," she said.





"It is a little bit insidious. Certainly these are issues we never used to see presenting to hospital."



Sydney residents were exposed to hazardous levels of air quality during the Black Summer bushfires. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins Martin and her colleagues believe the direct and indirect effects of climate change pose an urgent threat to healthcare systems in Australia and around the world.





In a joint call to action, medical colleges representing over 100,000 doctors, physicians, and medical experts are calling on the government to prepare Australia's healthcare systems for the next climate disaster.





The government is preparing a national health and climate strategy, due to be released later this year, but experts have warned the strategy must do more than just reduce health sector emissions.





They say the strategy must be urgently implemented, fully resourced, be guided by First Nations knowledge and leadership, and build healthy and resilient communities by mobilising sectors outside of health systems.



How does climate change impact health?

The impacts of climate change on health are far-reaching.





Extreme weather events like fires and floods can be fatal, and in the longer term often make it easier for diseases to spread, and put safe food and water supply at risk.





These weather events can also impact living conditions and possibly force people to leave their homes and communities.



Air pollution, including smoke from bushfires, can contribute to respiratory issues such as asthma and lung cancer.





The health effects of climate change can also extend to mental health factors including anxiety, depression, and stress.





"It's a major issue affecting the health of the current population, and certainly affecting the future populations," Martin said.





"Maybe I'm a bit biased because I work in health and I see this every day, but certainly it seems to be a major threat to the wellbeing of our population."





When it comes to the healthcare system, issues include supply chains for hospitals, delivery of health services, training, and resources and staffing, particularly in extreme events or remote areas.



What is the National Health and Climate Strategy?

The Albanese government is developing a national health and climate strategy, which it says will aim to ensure the health system can meet the needs of Australians in the face of a changing climate.





The strategy will identify areas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the health care system and manage the impacts of climate change.





The consultation paper was released publicly in June and was open for feedback until 24 July, with the strategy expected to be published later this year.





While the consultation paper outlines some priority areas such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and including First Nations knowledge and needs in the strategy, the details of implementation are not yet clear.





RACP president Jacqueline Small said the strategy needs to focus on preparing healthcare systems for future climate emergencies.





“A strategy that reduces emissions is a positive – but we need the strategy to also help us save lives when an inevitable climate event occurs which could be next week, next month or next year. This is urgent," she said.





“Local communities need to know that if a climate event occurs, they are going to be able to access healthcare in a timely and effective way."



