Environment

In pictures: As the world is warned of 'global boiling', these disasters are taking place

July looks set to be the world's hottest month on record, with the head of the United Nations saying the era of global warming has ended, and "global boiling has arrived".

A composite image of a man in a flooded street, a man running from a fire, and a girl playing in a water fountain

The global mean temperature for July is normally about 16C, but this month it has surged to about 17C. Source: AAP, Getty

Key Points
  • The United Nations chief says "global boiling has arrived".
  • His warning comes as climate agencies anticipate July will be the world's hottest month on record.
  • Wildfires have been raging in parts of the world, while others have been hit by floods.
July 2023 is set to upend previous heat benchmarks, United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres says, after scientists stated it was on track to be the world's hottest month on record.

The UN World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service also said in a joint statement it was "extremely likely" July 2023 would break the record.

"We don't have to wait for the end of the month to know this. Short of a mini-Ice Age over the next days, July 2023 will shatter records across the board," Guterres said in New York.

"Climate change is here, it is terrifying, and it is just the beginning," he told reporters.

"The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived".
A man standing on stage.
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres says July 2023 is set to upend previous heat benchmarks. Source: AAP
While the WMO would not call the record outright, instead waiting until the availability of all finalised data in August, an analysis by Germany's Leipzig University released on Thursday concluded that July 2023 would clinch the record.

This month's mean global temperature is projected to be at least 0.2C warmer than July 2019, the former hottest in the 174-year observational record, according to European Union data.

The margin of difference between now and July 2019 is "so substantial that we can already say with absolute certainty that it is going to be the warmest July," Leipzig climate scientist Karsten Haustein said.
A line graph showing the hottest earth temperatures
Men attempting to extinguish a fire.
Locals trying to extinguish a wildfire burning in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece. Source: AAP, AP / Petros Giannakouris
A firefighting helicopter drops water on a fire.
A firefighting helicopter drops water during a fire that broke out in the town of Lamia, Greece, on Wednesday. Source: AAP, EPA / Aris Martakos
People boarding a small boat.
People evacuate by boat during a wildfire at Nea Anchialos, near Volos, Greece on Thursday. Source: AAP, EPA / Ikonomou Vassilis
July 2023 is estimated to be roughly 1.5C above the pre-industrial mean.

The WMO has confirmed that the first three weeks of July have been the warmest on record.

Commenting on the pattern, Michael Mann, a climate scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, said it was clear by mid-July that it was going to be a record-warm month, and provided an "indicator of a planet that will continue to warm as long as we burn fossil fuels".
A line graph showing ocean surface temperatures
A person and a dog walking through mud.
While some parts of the world burned in July, others experienced heavy rains and floods. Pictured here is a rescue workers and their dog at the site of a landslide caused by heavy rain in Yecheon, South Korea on 16 July. Source: AAP, AP / Yun Kwan-shick
A woman mopping the floor of her flooded house.
Nagma Rani mops the floor of her house that was inundated by floodwater from River Hindon following excessive rains, in Greater Noida, outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Thursday. Source: AAP, AP / Altaf Qadri
People walking through floodwater.
Motorcyclists drive and people wade through a flooded roadway caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, on Wednesday. Source: AAP, AP / K.M. Chaudary
Normally, the global mean temperature for July is about 16C, inclusive of the southern hemisphere winter.

But this July it has surged to about 17C.

What's more, "we may have to go back thousands if not tens of thousands of years to find similarly warm conditions on our planet," Haustein said.
A line graph showing average global temperatures rising
A line graph showing the rate of ice sheet melting in Greenland
Early, less fine-tuned climate records - gathered from things like ice cores and tree rings - suggest the earth has not been this hot in 120,000 years.

Haustein's analysis is based on preliminary temperature data and weather models, including forecast temperatures through the end of this month, but validated by unaffiliated scientists.

"The result is confirmed by several independent datasets combining measurements in the ocean and over land. It is statistically robust," Piers Forster, a climate scientist at Leeds University, said.
A Chinese man holding a yellow fan to his head
China has been experiencing sweltering heating. Temperatures in a northwest China township soared as high as 52.2C, breaking a record in the country. Source: AAP / Andy Wong/AP
A factory on fire.
A plastics factory on fire during a wildfire at Sesklo village, in Volos, Greece, on Tuesday. Source: AAP, EPA / Ikonomou Vassilis
Firefighters working to extinguish a fire.
Forest guards contain a fire that was reaching nearby houses in Castellammare, Trapani, on the Italian island of Sicily on Tuesday. Source: Getty, LightRocket / SOPA Images

What disasters have occurred during record temperatures?


The effects of
July's heat
have been seen around the world.

Thousands of tourists fled
wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes
and many more suffered baking heat across the US southwest.
Trees on fire.
Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, on 2 July. Source: AAP, AP / Noah Berger
A torched house and car.
A torched house and car in the town of Oliveri in the province of Messina, Sicily, on Wednesday, after an overnight fire raged across the district. Source: Getty, AFP / Giovanna Isolino
Fallen trees, debris, a vehicle on its side and inundated houses amid a flooded scene.
Vehicles and debris swept away from flooding are seen in the city of Kurume, Fukuoka prefecture, Japan, on 10 July. Source: Getty, AFP / Kazuhiro Nogi
Temperatures in a northwest China township soared as high as 52.2C, breaking a record in the country.

Canadian wildfires burned at an unprecedented pace while France, Spain, Germany, and Poland sizzled under a major heatwave, with the mercury climbing into the mid-40s on the Italian island of Sicily, part of which is engulfed in flames.

Marine heatwaves have unfolded along coastlines from the US to Australia, raising concerns about coral reef die-off.

Meanwhile, record rainfall and floods have deluged South Korea, Japan, India and Pakistan.
Children playing in a fountain
France, Spain, Germany, and Poland have sizzled under a major heatwave. In this picture, children cool off and play at a fountain in Madrid, Spain. Source: Getty / Pablo Blazquez Dominguez
Children play with a dog in a water fountain
It's not just humans who are suffering in the New York City heat. Source: Getty / Ed Jones/AFP

Has El Niño played a role?

The planet is in the early stages of
an El Niño event
, borne of unusually warm waters in the eastern Pacific.

El Niño typically delivers warmer temperatures around the world, doubling down on the warming driven by human-caused climate change, which scientists said this week had played an "absolutely overwhelming" role in July's extreme heatwaves.

While El Niño's effects are expected to peak later this year and into 2024, it "has already started to help boost the temperatures," Haustein said.

July is traditionally the hottest month of the year, and the EU said it did not project August would surpass the record set this month.
Share
4 min read
Published 28 July 2023 7:34am
Updated 13m ago 1:02pm
Source: AAP, SBS
Tags
World

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A man wearing a suit and tie.

Turn them down: King Charles' order, as soaring inflation hits royal finances

World

A woman with markings on her face looks at the camera with the sun behind her

The story of my face

Culture

South Korea-Film Barbie Press Conference

Why a map led this country to ban the new Barbie movie

World

A display of maneki-neko.

Have you seen this cat sitting on the counter at a restaurant? This is why it's there

World

A composite image of the back of a woman in a coat and a bed

This student is sharing a bed with a stranger because she can't afford the rent

Australia

A man in a white t-shirt sings and plays an acoustic guitar

What is Tourette syndrome, the condition Lewis Capaldi has?

Life

Stephanie Webster wears a green long sleever top and silver necklace while she smiles at the camera.

Stephanie was told she had less than five months to live. Here's what she did next

Health

A woman asleep in bed.

Are you getting enough sleep? Here's how much is recommended for your age

Health