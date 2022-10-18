Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi reportedly goes missing after competing abroad without hijab

Iranian professional rock climber Elnaz Rekabi is reportedly missing after competing internationally without wearing the government-mandated hijab.





Over the weekend, Rekabi competed in the International Federation of Sport Climbing's Asian Championships in Seoul, South Korea.





Officials said she wore the hijab during her initial appearances at the event, but not in the final.





Iranian women's participation in sports events has historically been restricted, with athletes competing abroad under the Iranian flag always wearing the hijab.





Farsi-language media outside Iran warned the athlete may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran denied.



Her friends have reportedly not been able to contact her since Sunday night.





The BBC's Persian service, which has extensive contacts within Iran despite being banned from operating there, quoted an unnamed "informed source" who described Iranian officials as seizing both Rekabi's mobile phone and passport.





BBC Persian also said she initially had been scheduled to return on Wednesday but her flight apparently had been moved unexpectedly.



IranWire alleged Rekabi would be immediately transferred to Tehran's notorious Evin Prison after arriving in the country.





Evin Prison was the site of a massive fire this weekend that killed at least eight prisoners.





In a tweet, the Iranian Embassy in Seoul denied "all the fake, false news and disinformation" regarding Rekabi's departure on Tuesday.



The decision by Rekabi to forgo the hijab came as protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini have entered a fifth week.



Ms Amini died in custody on 16 September after being arrested by morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.



