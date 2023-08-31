Is voting in the Voice referendum compulsory, and when does early voting open?

With the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum now officially going ahead on 14 October, many Australians still have questions on how to vote in what will be for many their first-ever referendum.



Is it compulsory to vote in the Voice referendum?

Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said all eligible Australian citizens aged 18 years and over are required by law to enrol and vote in the first referendum in nearly a quarter of a century.





If you do not vote, which is illegal, you will receive a failure to vote notice from the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), be forced to explain why you did not vote and may be fined.



On voting day, polling places are usually located at local schools, churches and community halls, or public buildings and the locations of these polling places will be available on the AEC website. Postal voting, early voting and mobile polling will also be available for the referendum.





“As a writ has not been issued as yet, a deadline has not been set for the close of rolls at this stage,” Rogers said.



“However, the instruction is simple - if Australians are unsure of the status of their enrolment, they should jump on the AEC website now and make sure their details are up to date.”





Rogers said enrolment rates had skyrocketed and a record 97.5 per cent of eligible voters are currently enrolled.





“Any federal referendum is a significant moment for the country, and for voters ... if you are not enrolled you will not be able to participate.”





“It’s also important to understand the role of a referendum – it’s been 24 years since the most recent one so many people will be new to the process or need to refamiliarise themselves.”



Remote communities will be the first to vote, with services opening on 25 September.





The AEC says its remote voter service team will visit approximately 35 per cent more remote communities and spend 80 per cent more time in them compared to federal elections.



When does early voting for the referendum open?

Early voting will commence on 2 October in NT, Tas, Vic and WA. In NSW, SA, ACT and Queensland it will start the following day due to a public holiday falling on the Monday.





While completing a ballot paper for a referendum is different to a federal election, the voting services will be quite similar.





Voters, which are expected to number around 17.5 million voters will also be able to cast their vote in person on the day or via a postal vote.



When does postal voting for the referendum open?

Postal vote applications are not open yet.





Once a writ has been issued, postal vote applications will be available.





Applications will close at 6pm on 11 October 2023.



How will overseas voting work for the referendum?

Australians voting overseas will see the in-person voting services returning to pre-pandemic levels – with around 100 in-person overseas voting centres available, with fast-tracking arrangements as there were during the 2022 federal election.





Aged care facilities will get increased access to mobile polling stations, as compared to the last federal election when COVID-19 restrictions were still an issue.



For the first time, residential mental health facilities will have this service offered to patients.





Telephone voting will be available for voters who are blind or have low vision, and can be used by Australians stationed in Antarctica.





The AEC said there may be some valid reasons that Australians overseas just can't vote, and used the example of people on a remote trek.



How to enrol in voting and update your electoral roll details

You must be on the enrolment list if you are an Australian citizen, or eligible British subject, aged 18 years and over. You can check your details on the AEC website.





It's important to have the details of your current address accurate and up to date ahead of the referendum.



The simplest way to update your details is via the AEC website.





You will need identification documents which can include a driver's licence, Australian passport number, Medicare card number, Australian citizenship number, or have someone who is enrolled confirm your identity.





You can also fill in physical forms which are available online or from an AEC office, and return them to the AEC office.





The AEC may have enrolled you or updated your details if they have obtained your details from another government agency, which the law allows them to do.





