'I've got good news': Anthony Albanese spruiks 2023 free education initiative

key points There are 180,000 fee-free TAFE places on offer in Australia in 2023.

The fee-free courses are part of a joint initiative between state and federal governments.

Sectors including care, technology, hospitality and construction have been designated priority areas of education.

With 2023 officially here, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is encouraging aspiring students to take up one of the 180,000 fee-free TAFE courses on offer in the new year.





The increase in access to education and training is one of a series of government initiatives coming into effect in January.





The fee-free TAFE and vocational training places are available through a Skills Agreement between state and federal governments and apply to courses across a range of industries.





Here's what you need to know.



What is the Skills Agreement?

On New Year's Eve, the prime minister took to Twitter to promote his government's initiative for fee-free TAFE courses.





"If studying for the job you want at TAFE next year is your New Years resolution, I’ve got good news: We’re making 180,000 TAFE courses fee-free next year," he wrote.





The initiative was announced in 2022 and is part of a $1 billion Skills Agreement with states and territories.





Through the agreement, 180,000 fee-free TAFE and vocational educational places will be available from January 2023.



The federal government is contributing $493 million, with states and territories matching the contribution to support the delivery of training places.





An additional $50 million has been committed to the TAFE Technology Fund and $7 million for essential vocational education and training data infrastructure reforms.





It marks the first stage in the government’s plan for a total of 480,000 fee-free course places.





In October, Skills and Training Minister Brendan O'Connor said the plan was designed to address Australia's skills shortages.





"These fee-free training places will provide Australians opportunities to get trained for the jobs in demand now and in the future and deliver to business the skilled workers they need," he said.





Fee-free TAFE is available in each state and territory for students commencing their courses from 1 January onwards, subject to availability and eligibility requirements.



Who can access the fee-free courses?

The agreement focuses on those undertaking study in the sectors of care, technology, digital, hospitality or tourism.





Construction, agriculture, and sovereign capability are also designated as national priorities.





A number of groups and demographics will be prioritised under the agreement, with specific details for each state and territory yet to be announced.



The groups are expected to include First Nations Australians, people aged 17-24, people who are out of work or receiving income support payments and unpaid carers.





People with disability, certain categories of visa holders, and women facing economic insecurity or undertaking study in non-traditional fields will also be prioritised.



Support for university students

In 2023, there are also an extra 20,000 Commonwealth-supported university places available for eligible students.



