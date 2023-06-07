Being a vegetarian in Japan can be hard. Now, authorities want to change that

While millions of visitors have happily savoured Japan's fish and meat-heavy cuisine, options for vegetarians and vegans are harder to find.





Now, Tokyo and other cities are on a mission to show the country's renowned gastronomy is not off-limits to those who don't eat meat.





Tina Bui, a 36-year-old vegan from San Francisco, said she was very excited to order the signature "karaage" soy fried chicken at Izakaya Masaka, a vegan restaurant located in Japan's capital city.





She said plant-based options were limited in Japan compared to the United States, with just "enough for me to survive" a short trip.



Tokyo's government has held seminars for restaurateurs and dispatched experts to help eateries develop new menu items, introducing alternatives to staple ingredients such as dried fish flakes or pork-bone broth.





Ninna Fujimoto from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said the city wants to help accommodate tourists by widening the diversity of food options, including vegetarian cuisine.





The city publishes a specialist restaurant guide, offers subsidies to get businesses certified veggie-friendly, and has two vegetarian and vegan chefs among its "tourism ambassadors".





One of them is Katsumi Kusumoto of Saido, a restaurant that serves vegan versions of common dishes, such as grilled eel made from tofu and vegetables.





"In Tokyo, there are lots of Michelin-starred restaurants, the most in the world. But compared to other cities, Tokyo has extremely few vegan and vegetarian restaurants," he said.



How Japanese restaurants deal with vegetarian dishes

It's "sad" so many people are excluded from Tokyo's fine dining scene, said Mr Kusumoto, who posts on social media about vegan cooking and gives demonstrations in his volunteer ambassador role.





Haruko Kawano, founder of the non-profit VegeProject Japan, is also helping Tokyo in its push for a more inclusive cuisine.





"A lot of restaurants think making vegan dishes is very, very difficult," she said.





"In Japan, there are few vegetarians or vegans, (so owners) don't know about them, or what they really want."





Some worry they will need a separate kitchen, or to follow strict rules as for halal or kosher food, Ms Kawano added.





Others are reluctant to stop using core ingredients like dashi fish stock, often added to flavour otherwise vegetarian dishes.





"If they try, and understand how good it is, they can maybe make very beautiful, delicious Japanese food," Ms Kawano said.





VegeProject was involved in a recent trial to turn the town of Ikaho in the Gunma region into a model for attracting veggie tourists.





Other cities making similar efforts include Sapporo, whose tourism promotion committee is publishing an online video series about vegetarian restaurants and cafes.



Is there a vegetarian culture in Japan?

Data on vegetarians and vegans in Japan is sparse, with small-scale surveys finding just a small percentage of the population following such diets.





But the concept is not new in the country, where Buddhist vegetarian cuisine, known as "shojin ryori", has been eaten for hundreds of years.





These days it is served mainly at temples and specialist restaurants - and at a cooking class in Kamakura, a popular seaside day-trip destination near Tokyo.





Being a vegetarian in Japan remains challenging, despite the efforts made in recent years.





Ashley van Gool, PR manager for Izakaya Masaka, thinks Tokyo can "definitely" become as culinarily diverse as New York, London and other global cities.



