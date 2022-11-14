Jeff Bezos vows to donate most of his $185 billion fortune during his lifetime

Key Points Jeff Bezos says he plans to give away most of his $185 billion fortune during his lifetime

The Amazon founder is the latest billionaire to make such a pledge.

He hasn't specified how or to whom he will give away the money.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his wealth, becoming the latest billionaire to pledge to donate much of his vast fortune.





Mr Bezos, whose "real-time" worth Forbes magazine estimates at roughly $US124.1 billion ($185.3 billion), made the announcement in a joint CNN interview with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez that was released on Monday.





The billionaire didn't specify how or to whom he will give away the money but said the couple were building the "capacity" to do it.





Advertisement

"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," Mr Bezos said during the interview.



READ MORE Jeff Bezos slammed after thanking Amazon workers for funding his space flight

"It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work and very smart teammates. And I'm finding - and Lauren's finding - that philanthropy is very similar. It's not easy. It's really hard."





Previously, Mr Bezos has been criticised for not signing the Giving Pledge, the campaign launched by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffet to encourage billionaires to donate the majority of their wealth through philanthropy.





The billionaire stepped down as Amazon CEO last year to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects. He's pledged $US10 billion ($15 billion) to fight climate change as part of his Bezos Earth Fund initiative. And according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy, he gave $US510.7 million ($762.4 million) to non-profits last year.



