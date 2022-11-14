World

Jeff Bezos vows to donate most of his $185 billion fortune during his lifetime

The Amazon founder is yet to specify how or to whom he will give away his money.

Bezos fortune

The billionaire made the announcement in a joint CNN interview with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Source: AP / Reed Saxon

Key Points
  • Jeff Bezos says he plans to give away most of his $185 billion fortune during his lifetime
  • The Amazon founder is the latest billionaire to make such a pledge.
  • He hasn't specified how or to whom he will give away the money.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his wealth, becoming the latest billionaire to pledge to donate much of his vast fortune.

Mr Bezos, whose "real-time" worth Forbes magazine estimates at roughly $US124.1 billion ($185.3 billion), made the announcement in a joint CNN interview with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez that was released on Monday.

The billionaire
didn't specify how or to whom he will give away the money but said the couple were building the "capacity" to do it.

Advertisement
"The hard part is figuring out how to do it in a levered way," Mr Bezos said during the interview.
READ MORE

Jeff Bezos slammed after thanking Amazon workers for funding his space flight

"It's not easy. Building Amazon was not easy. It took a lot of hard work and very smart teammates. And I'm finding - and Lauren's finding - that philanthropy is very similar. It's not easy. It's really hard."

Previously,
Mr Bezos has been criticised
for not signing the Giving Pledge, the campaign launched by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffet to encourage billionaires to donate the majority of their wealth through philanthropy.

The billionaire stepped down as Amazon CEO last year to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects.
He's pledged $US10 billion ($15 billion) to fight climate change
as part of his Bezos Earth Fund initiative. And according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy, he gave $US510.7 million ($762.4 million) to non-profits last year.

On Saturday, Mr Bezos and Ms Sanchez also announced a no-strings-attached $US100 million ($149 million) grant to singer Dolly Parton, who's been praised for her philanthropic work that
helped create the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19
. Mr Bezos had given a similar grant to chef José Andrés and CNN commentator Van Jones last year.
Share
2 min read
Published 15 November 2022 at 7:17am
Source: AAP
Available in other languages

Recommended for you

How multicultural is your suburb?

Australia

More parent and skilled visas on the way: Here are the changes to immigration in the federal budget

Politics

The question that got Endo kicked out of Australia after arriving on a tourist visa

Immigration

Why is everyone moving to Queensland?

Australia

A Taylor Swift video was quietly edited after being labelled 'fatphobic'. But she hasn't apologised

World

Who is Larry the cat, and why is everybody talking about him?

World

Why can't Australians who want a fifth COVID-19 jab get one?

COVID-19

Could picking your nose lead to dementia? Australian researchers are digging into it

Australia