Politics

Jilted candidate told her job would 'be a present for someone' before it was given to John Barilaro

A NSW public servant was told she no longer had a trade job in New York that would "be a present for someone", before it was given to John Barilaro.

Jenny West speaks during the inquiry into the appointment of John Barilaro as Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner to the Americas at NSW Parliament House in Sydney, 11 July 2022.

Jenny West speaks during the inquiry into the appointment of John Barilaro as Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner to the Americas at NSW Parliament House in Sydney, 11 July 2022. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

A senior NSW public servant who was appointed to a trade role in New York says she was later dumped from the job and told it would "be a present for someone".

Jenny West, the former deputy secretary of Investment NSW, has given evidence to a parliamentary inquiry into the process that led to former deputy premier John Barilaro being appointed as Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner to the Americas.

Ms West said she felt "so confused" in October when the CEO of Investment NSW, Amy Brown, told her she no longer had the job, just a month after she had been offered the role.

Advertisement
"Miss Brown said that the position - and this is a quote - 'will be a present for someone'," she said on Monday.

When asked how she felt following the comments, she said she was "shocked".

The job was later given to Mr Barilaro in June.
A man wearing a suit.
Former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro. Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi
Ms West said she was told she was no longer getting the trade commissioner job and her role with Investment NSW would be terminated.

"(Ms Brown) added, and again I quote, 'You are an extraordinary performer and I am upset that this has happened."

"I went in four weeks from getting ready with my family to go overseas for three years, to being told I wouldn't have a job," Ms West said.

She took notes during the meeting, and emailed her lawyers, concerned she would be sacked without cause.

Ms West, who had worked at Investment NSW for 18 months, was later terminated on 30 November.
READ MORE
John Barilaro's withdrawal from New York trade job shows 'we are doing democracy the way it should be', David Elliott says
She worked closely with and reported directly to Ms Brown who encouraged her to apply for the trade position.

Before the offer was rescinded, Ms West said Ms Brown texted her telling her she was the successful candidate on 12 August

"She sent me a text saying, 'congratulations, this is one to frame', and she had an emoji of the Statue of Liberty and a champagne bottle."

Attached to the text was a briefing signed by then premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Ms West was later told in September a submission had been made to convert the roles from a public service appointment to a cabinet appointment, and her role had been put on hold.

Ms West then reached out to her manager, Michael Coutts-Trotter, asking for a 15-minute meeting regarding the situation.
READ MORE
NSW Opposition leader says premier's review into John Barilaro's New York role 'a farce'
"I did not receive a response from him," she said.

"The next I heard from him was by way of a formal letter terminating my employment one month later on 14th of October 2021."

"I am trying to move on from what has been a very disappointing episode in my life," she said.

Documents made public last week show Ms West's appointment was signed off by Investment Minister Stuart Ayres in August.

Later that month, a request came from Mr Barilaro's office to shift the hiring process away from public servants to ministerial appointments, requiring cabinet approval.

Mr Barilaro announced last month he would withdraw from the role saying it was "not tenable with the amount of media attention this appointment has gained".

"I stress, that I have always maintained that I followed the process and look forward to the results of the review."

Premier Dominic Perrottet has also launched an internal inquiry into the appointment, led by former public service commissioner Graeme Head.
SHARE
4 min read
Published 11 July 2022 at 12:22pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Anthony Albanese rebukes Adam Bandt over Australian flag move

Australia

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia's Pakistani community 'in disbelief' after woman allegedly murdered by father-in-law

Australia

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

'The end of Putin': This is why Ukraine is seeking EU membership and what happens next

World

'Thank you Australia': Socceroo Awer Mabil dedicates sudden-death goal to the nation

'Thank you Australia': Socceroo Awer Mabil dedicates sudden-death goal to the nation

Sport

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Australia

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

COVID-19

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Australia

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

Immigration