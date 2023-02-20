Joe Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion

The US president has met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on his first visit to the country since the start of the conflict.

US President Joe Biden (R) is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) during a visit in Kyiv, Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kyiv ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, AFP journalists saw. Source: Getty / DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

Key points
  • US President Joe Biden has made an unannounced visit to Ukraine.
  • It's a major show of support to the country ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
  • The White House said Mr Biden would announce more sanctions on Russia and military support for Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden has made an unannounced visit to Ukraine, a major show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion that has seen Moscow launch a massive assault across frontlines in the east.

Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital on Monday as Mr Biden visited Kyiv, but there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.

President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said he and Mr Biden discussed long-range weapons during the visit. The White House said Mr Biden would announce more sanctions on Russia and military support for Ukraine.
Mr Biden arrived in the Ukrainian capital a day before President Vladimir Putin was due to make a major address, expected to set out Russia's aims for the second year of the invasion he launched on 24 February last year.

It is Mr Biden's first visit to the country since the start of the conflict.
The anniversary has taken on more than symbolic significance, becoming what the West views as motivation for the war's deadliest phase as Moscow hurls thousands of conscripts and mercenaries into a winter offensive.

Russia has secured only scant gains so far in assaults in frozen trenches up and down the eastern front in recent weeks. Kyiv and the West see it as a push to give Mr Putin victories to tout a year after he launched Europe's biggest war since World War II.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
Follow the latest from SBS News at
www.sbs.com.au/news
, or on the SBS News app available on
iOS
or
Android
.
Share
2 min read
Published 20 February 2023 at 9:46pm, updated 23 minutes ago at 9:53pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

These uni students are working 'extreme hours' to make ends meet, but a crackdown is looming

Australia

Meiqing followed his winery dream from China. Now, his losses are soaring past $1 million

Australia

'Shocking evidence': A former Australian prime minister is part of a plan to jail Vladimir Putin

World

Why Australians are getting hooked on Korean TV

Life

More weight loss drugs like Ozempic are coming, but are they really good for us?

Life

Why Australia Day is really held on 26 January

Australia

Nearly a year since Russia's invasion, Ukraine's envoy has a warning for Australia

World

Where can Australians travel in 2023 without a visa?

Life