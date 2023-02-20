Rejected by the Australian Army, Caleb found himself fighting in Ukraine’s foreign legion

Key Points Queenslander Caleb List always dreamed of being a soldier.

After being rejected by the Australian Army, he found himself fighting for Ukraine's foreign legion.

He's seen friends "blown into pieces", but he's not ready to come home yet.

When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began almost a year ago, thousands of foreign fighters signed up to help defend the country.





Among them were a handful of Australians, including Caleb List, who has survived missile attacks and Russian advances.





So how did a young labourer from Queensland find himself fighting on Ukraine’s frontline despite his government’s warnings?



The 23-year-old from Gladstone will soon mark a year of service in the foreign legion, and he spoke to SBS News in the Eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv to explain his unique journey to the warzone.





Caleb was “always interested in the army”, but was rejected by the Australian Defence Force.





“I tried a couple attempts to get in there. For obvious reasons I got rejected, just a bit young and dumb, made some bad choices. But ... I wanted something new, like I was sick of the job, I was sick of just being a labourer,” he said.



Caleb List was rejected from the Australian army, and went in search of adventure overseas. Credit: SBS Looking for adventure, Caleb initially intended to travel to France to join the French Foreign Legion. Then Russia invaded Ukraine and his focus changed.





Caleb “got drunk in Poland, crossed the border” and ended up at a gazebo emblazoned with the word ‘legionnaire’.





“I sat there and then I blacked out the rest of that and I ended up at a training base,” he explained.





“I was conscious when I was signing the contracts, then yeah, I went to sleep that night and the whole base got blown up.”



'I've seen some of my friends die'

As Russian missiles struck the Yavoriv Military Complex near Lviv in March, Caleb and some other recruits hid in the nearby forest.





“I spent five days in the wilderness. Because I was brand new they didn't give me equipment. I just had my [military fatigues] and my Australian combat boots and, and my Vietnam-era backpack just in the forest,” he said.





Dozens were killed and hundreds injured.





“After the bombs they had a big line of people who were staying, and a big line of people who were leaving. The line of people who were staying was one little line, the people who were leaving, there were three giant lines,” Caleb said.





He joined the short line of those who wanted to stay, and a month or so later was transferred to the frontline.



Caleb List (left) speaks to SBS News' Ben Lewis in Ukraine. Credit: SBS “The first time I seen the enemy was in a little village not far from here, they were escaping in a larder, I didn’t shoot at ‘em, my machine gun jammed three times,” he said.





The reality of war quickly became clear.





“I’ve seen some of my friends die, I’ve seen them blown into pieces, I don’t know if it hits me properly,” Caleb said.





The number of Australians serving with Ukraine’s foreign legion is unclear, but at least four Australian citizens have been killed during the year-long conflict.





The federal government’s travel advice to Australians has remained unchanged: do not go to Ukraine.



“We continue to advise you do not travel to Ukraine due to the volatile security environment and military conflict. If you're currently in Ukraine, we urge you to depart if it's safe to do so,” the government’s Smart Traveller website says.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has previously urged Australians who wish to support Ukraine to do so by making financial donations rather than going to fight in the war.





"The way that Australians can give support is to give money ... give support to charities and others who are acting in Ukraine not to go and participate in fighting there. It is dangerous," he told Channel Nine's Today show in December following the death of 24-year-old Australian Sage O’Donnell .



Australian Sage O'Donnell died in Ukraine after going there to defend the freedom of the Ukraine people. Source: Supplied / DFAT "Sage died in action defending the freedom of the Ukrainian people. Sage has always believed in defending country, people and the right for freedom," his grief-stricken mother said in a statement issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).



‘I’m just a solider of fortune’

Caleb’s family were initially under the impression that he’d joined the French Foreign Legion, and were unaware that he’d signed up to fight for Ukraine.





He didn’t tell them where he really was for the first three months of his service, but he says his parents are proud and happy for him.





“My dad’s had a stroke, but he’s like ‘get those Russians … f*** Putin’, and stuff like that, he’s quite proud of me. Then there’s mum, she’s happy that I’m happy.”



Caleb says his family is proud and happy for him. Credit: SBS That’s despite the considerable risk, which Caleb appears unfazed by.





“You can die anywhere. It’s less likely in Gladstone … but I could also breathe enough coal dust to get black lung,” he said.



“At the end of the day I’m just a mercenary and I’m just a soldier of fortune. I’m just looking for an experience and enjoyment and something to get me through life, because in Australia I didn't really have much going for me so I decided [to start] a new page.”





Not many who’ve experienced it would describe this war as enjoyable, but Caleb’s already thinking about signing up for another six months.



