Joe Biden took a tumble during Air Force graduation ceremony

The White House says US President Joe Biden is fine after tripping over a sandbag on stage.

A man being helped up after taking a fall.

President Joe Biden tripped and fell on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony. Source: AAP, AP / Andrew Harnik

KEY POINTS
  • Joe Biden tripped and fell at an Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.
  • He was helped up and later gave a "thumbs up" sign.
  • The White House said the US president was fine, and added there was a sandbag on stage.
President Joe Biden tripped and fell after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, but got up quickly and walked back to his seat.

The 80-year-old US president fell forward, caught himself with his hands, then got up on one knee helped by three people. He walked back to his seat unassisted.

After Mr Biden was helped up, he pointed behind him, seeming to indicate what he tripped over. He mingled with other officials afterward, smiling and giving a "thumbs up" sign.
White House communications director Ben LaBolt said on Twitter that Mr Biden was fine.

"There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," he explained.

The fall came after a commencement address Mr Biden delivered to a flag-waving audience where he warned graduates they will enter service in an increasingly unstable world, citing challenges from Russia and China.
Joe Biden points at a sandbag on the ground as three members of his security entourage stand around him.
The White House said there was a sandbag on the ground while Mr Biden was shaking hands. Source: AAP, AP / Andrew Harnik
Mr Biden, the oldest person to hold the Oval Office,
is running for re-election in 2024
. Polls show Americans are concerned about anyone over 75 becoming president. His leading Republican opponent,
Donald Trump
, turns 77 this month.

Doctors declared Mr Biden healthy and fit for duty after a physical examination in February, noting the President does not drink alcohol or use tobacco and exercises "at least" five times a week.

Mr Biden fell as he was dismounting his bicycle last June, after snaring a foot in a toe clip, but was uninjured.
