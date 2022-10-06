Josh was just another footballer. This was the moment that changed everything

A-League Men player Josh Cavallo made headlines around the world last year when he became Australia’s first actively playing male professional footballer to come out as gay.





Now, nearly a year later, fresh footage has emerged of Cavallo coming out to his Adelaide United teammates before his viral video was seen by tens of millions of people.



In the United dressing room Cavallo is surrounded by his teammates as he shares with them that he has been struggling with his sexuality and feels he must "live a life of lies" before telling his team that: "Today, I'll be coming out to the public that I’m a gay, I'm a gay footballer".



The moment was met with the embrace of fellow players and later that day Cavallo made his historic announcement via social media.





In October 2021, Adelaide United posted a video titled “Josh’s Truth” in which Cavallo shares with the public: “I'm gay and I'm a footballer”.



In the video, which has since racked up over 10 million views on Twitter alone, a tearful Cavallo says that coming out to his teammates and coaches has been incredible and that his announcement was met with an immense amount of support.



