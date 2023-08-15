World

Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin are pen pals. This is what their latest letters reveal

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to further strengthen bilateral ties, while North Korea's Kim Jong Un says "the two countries will always emerge victorious".

RUSSIA-NKOREA-DIPLOMACY

A series of letters have been exchanged between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Source: Getty / Alexander Zemlianichenko

Key Points
  • The leaders of North Korea and Russia have exchanged a series of letters.
  • The leaders reaffirm "their common goal and cause".
  • Last month, Russia's defence minister and Kim Jong Un reviewed North Korea's nuclear-capable missiles.
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged letters on Tuesday pledging to develop their ties into what Kim called a "long-standing strategic relationship," Pyongyang's state media KCNA said.

The letters mark the 78th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, which is also celebrated as a national holiday in South Korea.

In his letter to Putin, Kim said the two countries' friendship was forged in World War II with victory over Japan and is now "fully demonstrating their invincibility and might in the struggle to smash the imperialists' arbitrary practices and hegemony," KCNA said.
How a US soldier made a mad dash into North Korea

"I am firmly convinced that the friendship and solidarity ... will be further developed into a long-standing strategic relationship in conformity with the demand of the new era," Kim was quoted as saying in the letter.

"The two countries will always emerge victorious, strongly supporting and cooperating with each other in the course of achieving their common goal and cause."

The United States has accused North Korea of providing weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, including artillery shells, shoulder-fired rockets and missiles. Pyongyang and Moscow have denied any arms transactions.
Last month, Russia's defence minister stood shoulder to shoulder with Kim as they reviewed North Korea's newest nuclear-capable missiles and attack drones at a military parade in Pyongyang.

Washington remains "deeply concerned" about North Korea aiding Russia's war effort in Ukraine and believes Moscow is seeking to increase its cooperation with Pyongyang, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

"Any kind of security cooperation or arms deal between North Korea and Russia would certainly violate a series of UN Security Council resolutions," Patel said at a regular press briefing.
Putin, in his message to Kim, also pledged to bolster bilateral ties.

"I am sure that we will strengthen the bilateral cooperation in all fields for the two peoples' well-being and the firm stability and security of the Korean peninsula and the whole of Northeast Asia," Putin said, according to KCNA.

The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan are set to discuss security cooperation over North Korea, Ukraine and other issues at a trilateral summit on August 18 at Camp David.
Could Russia's latest attacks in Ukraine lead to worldwide famine?

In a separate KCNA dispatch, Pyongyang's vice foreign minister, Kim Son Gyong, criticised the United States for calling a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea's human rights situation.

The meeting, set for Thursday and requested by the United States, Albania and Japan, would be the first formal public gathering of the 15-member council on the issue since 2017, but China opposed it, saying it would only "intensify confrontation and antagonism."

Kim, the vice minister, said the planned meeting "openly exposed the ugly hostile face of the US filled with a sense of confrontation," while highlighting the reality of the council which has "fallen into dysfunction under the US's forced authority and abuse of power."
3 min read
Published 16 August 2023 6:47am
Updated 2h ago 7:40am
Source: Reuters

