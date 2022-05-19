Labor reveals policy costings, says 'responsible' investments will boost economy and lead to a 'better future'

Labor has released its policy costings revealing it would spend $8.4 billion more than the Coalition if elected, but says the spending is focused on boosting productivity.





The deficits were $7.4 billion higher than the Coalition outlined in the March budget, but the Coalition has promised to save another $1 billion since then.





The opposition also says it has found $11.5 billion in budget improvements that it argues would offset the majority of its election spending commitments.





Advertisement

Labor's treasury spokesperson Jim Chalmers said the economy posed the “trickiest” conditions that would be inherited by an incoming government since World War II.





“The choice at this election is clear, a better future or more of the same,” he said.





“A more responsible budget, stronger economy, and a better future under Labor."



Mr Chalmers said Labor's added spending is focused on investments in childcare, training education as well as investments in the transition towards renewable energy.





"Where you get the best bang for buck is in areas like is in areas like childcare, like training, like energy and that’s what we’ve gone for here," he said.





The Morrison government released its policy costings on Tuesday revealing it had made $2.3 billion in spending promises since the beginning of the election.





It also said proposed cuts to the public sector through an efficiency dividend would deliver $3.3 billion in savings helping improve the budget bottom line by $1 billion.





The Coalition’s cumulative deficits are predicted to reach $223 billion over the next four years.



