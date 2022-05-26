'The community wants this family back to Biloela': Labor to deliver update on Murugappan family

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Interim Home Affairs Minister Jim Chalmers will be providing an update on Friday regarding the Murugappan family returning home to the town of Biloela.





Prior to winning the federal election, the Labor party promised it would allow the family to return home if elected.





"(The statement) will be consistent with my view that you can have strong borders without being weak on humanity," Mr Albanese told the ABC's Sabra Lane on Friday.



"This is a family that were welcomed and were a part of the Biloela community ... and at a cost of many millions of dollars have been treated in a way that just is not appropriate with Australian values."





"These young girls were born in Australia ... they want, the community wants this family back to Biloela and that would be an entirely appropriate outcome."



On Wednesday, Mr Chalmers said he had made "substantial progress" on the Tamil family's case and an announcement would be made "very soon".





"There are a series of steps that I would need to appropriately take in order to give effect to our long-held view that (the Murugappan) family must get home to Biloela," he told reporters.





Mr Chalmers said as a Queenslander, he was proud of the way the regional town of Biloela had welcomed and supported the Murugappan family.





"(They have) campaigned long and hard for this family to be returned to their home in Biloela where they are making such a terrific contribution to the local community," he said.



Parents Priya and Nades had been living and working in Biloela since 2014 after fleeing Sri Lanka’s civil war and arriving in Australia separately on people smuggler boats.







The family was removed from their home in the central Queensland town in March 2018 after their temporary visa expired.





They were detained in immigration detention in Melbourne while they sought refugee status in the courts, before being moved to Christmas Island in August 2019.



They remained in detention on the island until 2021 when youngest daughter, Tharnicaa, suffered from an urgent medical condition that required hospital treatment in Perth.







After Tharnicaa's release from hospital, her parents and older sister Kopika were given 12-month bridging visas, allowing them to return to Biloela.





