Australia

Landlords will only be allowed to evict tenants for these four reasons in South Australia

Tenants in South Australia will no longer be able to be evicted from their rental homes without cause under rental reforms being proposed by the government.

A rental sign outside a house.

South Australia is proposing rental reforms in response to the state's record low vacancy rate of less than one per cent. Source: AAP / Jono Searle

Key Points
  • South Australia will ban 'no cause' evictions under a proposed rental reforms plan.
  • Landlords will only be able to evict a tenant for four prescribed reasons.
  • South Australia is currently experiencing record low vacancy rate.
Landlords won't be able to evict tenants from their rentals in South Australia without cause under the government's proposed rental reforms.

If they go ahead, landlords would only be able to end a periodic tenancy or not renew a fixed-term lease for a prescribed reason.
Those reasons include any breaches by the tenant, wanting to sell, renovate or occupy the property.

The SA Labor government also wants to increase the minimum notice to end a tenancy from 28 days to 60 days, so tenants will have more time to secure a new home and make the necessary arrangements to move.
The reforms are being proposed in response to the state's record low vacancy rate of less than one per cent.

They would also allow tenants to keep pets in rental properties, with reasonable conditions to be set by their landlord such as keeping the animal outside.
Minister for Consumer and Business Affairs Andrea Michaels said housing insecurity was a real concern for many South Australian tenants who feared becoming homeless if their lease was terminated.

"Our reforms are seeking to address this and provide tenants with additional security in their rental home while still enabling landlords the opportunity to end a tenancy for valid reasons," she said.

The government will soon begin talking to stakeholder groups on the proposed reforms ahead of a bill being to be introduced to parliament later this year.
2 min read
Published 16 July 2023 12:42pm
Updated 2h ago 1:20pm
Source: AAP

