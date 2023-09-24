Life

Lawrence urgently needed a heart transplant. His 'only real hope' lay with a pig

Lawrence Faucette was facing near-certain heart failure but was ineligible for a donated human heart, so his medical team turned to genetically modified pigs.

A man in surgical scrubs sits up in a hospital bed and smiles. A woman is holding his hand and smiling at him.

Lawrence Faucette sits with wife, Ann, before receiving a pig heart transplant at the University of Maryland School of Medicine's hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Source: AAP / Mark Teske/University of Maryland School of Medicine

A 58-year-old man this week became the world's second patient to receive a transplant of a genetically modified pig heart, the latest milestone in a growing field of medical research.

Transplanting animal organs into humans, called xenotransplantation, could offer a solution to the chronic shortage of human organ donations.

More than 100,000 Americans are currently on waiting lists for organ transplants. In Australia, around 1,800 people are awaiting transplants while round 14,000 additional people are on dialysis, some of whom may need a
kidney transplant
, according to the Australian Donation and Transplantation Activity Report 2022, commissioned by the federal government.

Kidneys make up more than half of organs transplanted in Australia, followed by liver, lungs and heart.

Both procedures using pig hearts were carried out by experts from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, with the first patient dying two months after his transplant last year due to "a multitude of factors including his poor state of health" prior to the operation, the university said in a statement Friday.
READ MORE

Thomas received a penis transplant. This is his story

'My only real hope left'

The latest operation took place on Wednesday, with patient Lawrence Faucette ineligible for a donated human heart due to pre-existing vascular disease and internal bleeding complications.

Without the experimental transplant, the father of two and Navy veteran was facing near-certain heart failure.

"My only real hope left is to go with the pig heart, the xenotransplant," Faucette was quoted as saying prior to the procedure. "At least now I have hope, and I have a chance."
Surgeons manage a heart from a genetically modified pig before transplanting it into a human.
Surgeons prepare for a pig heart transplant into Lawrence Faucette at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Source: AAP / Mark Teske/University of Maryland School of Medicine
Following the transplant, Faucette was breathing on his own and the new heart was functioning well "without any assistance from supportive devices", the university said.

He was taking conventional anti-rejection drugs as well as receiving a new antibody therapy to prevent his body from damaging or rejecting the new organ.

Xenotransplants are challenging because the patient's immune system will attack the foreign organ. Scientists are trying to circumvent the problem by using organs from genetically modified pigs.
READ MORE

Thousands are diagnosed with blood cancer each year. Could ‘poo transplants’ help save lives?

In the past few years, doctors have transplanted kidneys from genetically modified pigs into brain-dead patients.

The NYU Langone Hospital Transplant Institute in New York announced this month that a
pig kidney transplanted into a brain-dead patient
had functioned for a record-breaking 61 days.

Early xenotransplantation research focused on harvesting organs from primates. For example, a baboon heart was transplanted into a newborn known as "Baby Fae" in 1984, but she survived only 20 days.

Current efforts focus on pigs, which are thought to be ideal donors for humans because of their organ size, their rapid growth and large litters, and the fact they are already raised as a food source.
Share
3 min read
Published 24 September 2023 7:00pm
Updated 10m ago 7:13pm
Source: AFP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Ange Lati in a black T-shirt standing in a room of a house.

Ange is just 19 and struggling to live with an 'older person's' illness

Australia

A photo illustration of Google Maps logo displayed on a smartphone and in the background.

Google Maps allegedly led a man to his death. Now his family is suing the tech giant

World

Two images of a teenage girl with a hospital feeding tube in her nose

Most young people bounced back after COVID-19. Sophie's case remains 'catastrophic'

COVID-19

A middle aged man using laptop with a woman looking over shoulder and documents spread on the table.

$50,000 and $70,000: Why these figures are so important to your retirement

Life

Stacey Chater and her son Brayden together by a pool.

Brayden died suddenly at 23. His mum had no idea a vaccine could have saved his life

Australia

People walking through the arrivals and departures hall of an airport. Some are wheeling suitcases.

The cheapest, and most expensive, days to book your flights

Life

An F-35 fighter jet.

Mystery solved: Debris found after stealth jet went missing and pilot ejected

World

Australians queue outside a Centrelink office.

Here are the Centrelink payments getting a boost from today, and by how much

Australia