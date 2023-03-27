Health

Thousands are diagnosed with blood cancer each year. Could ‘poo transplants’ help save lives?

The stuff found in your healthy gut could be the ticket to a lifesaving treatment that researchers will trial on severely ill blood cancer patients.

Bottles full of microbiome products

It's hoped the 'poo transplant' trial can save patients who fall ill after a bone marrow transplant. Credit: Lifeblood

Key Points
  • Ten blood cancer patients will be part of a 'poo transplant' trial.
  • It's the first time faecal microbiota transplant has been tried on Australian patients living with severe graft-versus-host-disease.
  • The treatment has shown to be 90 per cent effective in treating another gut infection.
Healthy gut microbiomes are being used in an Australian-first "poo transplant" trial aimed at saving the lives of severely ill blood cancer patients.

A faecal microbiota transplant (FMT) involves extracting trillions of gut microbes from a healthy person's stool and transferring them to a patient lacking a robust gut biota to help improve their immune responses.

Ten blood cancer patients will be part of a trial being conducted by the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane over the next year. The trial is being funded by the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

It's the first time FMT has been tried on Australian patients living with severe graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD), which is caused when a donor's immune cells attack a recipient's organs and tissues after a bone marrow transplant.
READ MORE

'Champion of life': Boxer Billy Dib to be awarded special belt after 'beautiful' cancer news

According to the Australian Cancer Research Foundation, each year 11,500 Australians are diagnosed with blood cancer.

These diseases, accounting for one in 10 cancers diagnosed nationally, claim 4,000 lives every year.
READ MORE

Macarena lost her hair during cancer treatment. Here's how she's supporting others

QIMR Berghofer scientist Dr Andrea Henden will lead the study, which will use an FMT product developed by Australian Red Cross Lifeblood at the Royal Brisbane hospital.

Dr Henden hopes the trial will reveal whether gut microbes hold the key to a positive immune response to GVHD, and to treating the disease.

"A bone marrow transplant can be a double-edged sword. It saves the lives of people with aggressive blood cancers but can then take their lives by causing GVHD, which is heartbreaking," she said in a statement.

GVHD patients are often hospitalised for long periods of time and are dependent on immune-suppressing medications, which fail to work in half of cases.
READ MORE

Why this woman wants other LGBTIQ+ people to receive equal treatment for cancer

If doctors can restore a healthy gut microbiome in patients, they can potentially treat GVHD in a safer way that preserves the person's immunity, Dr Henden said.

"FMT is a really exciting new approach that could save lives."

Stools are collected from volunteer donors after rigorous screening before they are processed and tested at a TGA-licensed facility and then shipped to health and research facilities.

The treatment has shown to be 90 per cent effective in treating another gut infection, and Red Cross Lifeblood executive director Stuart Chesneau said his organisation is thrilled to be part of the new research.

"Emerging science shows that the microbiome has a far greater effect on health than anyone previously imagined."
Share
3 min read
Published 28 March 2023 9:48am
Updated 19m ago 10:15am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A woman on a ventilator in hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia recorded 20,000 more deaths than expected last year. This is why

Australia

Two people in a supermarket aisle.

This is what's really behind Australia's cost of living crisis, according to new research

Australia

Hands wearing gloves holding on to a needle inserted into a vial

Australians are now eligible for another COVID booster but this is why it might be better to wait

Australia

A man getting an injection in his right arm

A new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron variants is coming. Here's when and who can get it

COVID-19

A woman stands in front of a wooden fence with a purple and yellow flag over her shoulder

The 'I' in LGBTIQ+: What it's like to be intersex in Australia

Life

A woman smiles with sunglasses in front of a beach.

Melissa felt a tingling in her hand one night. She didn't realise she was having a heart attack

Australia

A man and a woman dressed in blue uniforms stand in front of a fire truck

The quiet visa change bringing good news to Australia's skilled workers

Immigration

Man stands near a skip house.

How this man moved into a skip bin to avoid soaring rental prices

World