Lewis Hamilton calls out racist slur from former Brazilian champion Nelson Piquet

Lewis Hamilton has called for action to change "archaic mindsets" after a racist remark about him by former Brazilian triple champion Nelson Piquet emerged on social media, triggering widespread condemnation.





Championship leaders Red Bull on Tuesday terminated the contract of Estonian reserve driver Juri Vips after investigating a racial slur made during a live stream.





In a Brazilian interview on YouTube in November, Piquet, 69, used a racial slur when referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton's British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.





He also said Hamilton had "played dirty" in the incident. Piquet's daughter Kelly is Verstappen's partner, and the comments resurfaced as the drivers prepare to return to Silverstone this weekend.



Hamilton, who was recently awarded honorary Brazilian citizenship and is the sport's only Black driver, responded on Twitter.





"It's more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport," the Mercedes driver said.





"I've been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action."





Motor racing's governing body FIA, Formula One and Mercedes all issued statements condemning racism but without mentioning Piquet by name.





Piquet's press team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





Brazil's former environmental minister Carlos Minc called Hamilton - who was made an honorary citizen of Brazil this month - a hero, and said the driver had helped in the fight against the clearing of a forest to build a circuit in Rio de Janeiro.



Piquet, who won his titles in 1981, 1983 and 1987, has been a vocal supporter of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and drove the presidential Rolls-Royce during a ceremony last year.





Vips, a 21-year-old Formula Two driver, was suspended by Red Bull last week after a video appeared on social media of his comments while gaming on the Twitch platform. He apologised for his "entirely unacceptable" language.



