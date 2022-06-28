Morning Briefing: Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years, Penny Wong arrives in Malaysia and 51 die in Colombian fire

Good morning. It’s Wednesday 29th June, and here’s a wrap of the latest news.



Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to procure and sexually abuse teenage girls.





Speaking outside the New York court where the sentencing took place, lawyer Brad Edwards called the result a major victory for victims, not just in the Epstein case but any other trafficking situation around the world.





"I think that it sounds a really powerful message to conform with the law and to be deterred from engaging in any form of conduct like this, whether you are the facilitator, groomer, perpetrator, whoever you are," Mr Edwards said.





Undated handout file photo issued by US Department of Justice of Ghislaine Maxwell who has been sentenced to 20 years years in prison for luring young girls to massage rooms to be molested by Jeffrey Epstein. Issue date: Tuesday June 28, 2022.. Source: SUS Department of Justice/PA Wire. Credit: US Department of Justice/PA "Nobody is above the law and I think that's the message that everybody understands very loud and clear today."





Prosecutors had claimed the sentencing guidelines called for 30 to 55 years in prison, while defence lawyers recommended a five-year term.



Penny Wong meets her counterpart in Malaysia

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has met her Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah in Putrajaya.





It's understood that education, defence cooperation and regional security is on the agenda for their talks, as Senator Wong seeks to rebuild Australia's diplomatic relationships in the Asia Pacific region.



The minister says the region is being reshaped economically and strategically.





"Australia will always operate on the basis that we have this objective, a region that is peaceful, a region that is stable, a region that is prosperous, a region in which sovereignty is respected - and importantly a region where rules enable some predictability to state behaviour and to the way in which disputes would be dealt with," Ms Wong said.



Fire in Colombia kills 51

At least 51 people have died after a fire broke out at a prison in south-western Colombia.





It remains unclear if all of the dead were inmates at the prison, but it is understood that at least a dozen more people have been injured.





Tito Castellanos, the director of the national prison system, during what appeared to be an attempted riot at the medium-security prison in the city of Tuluá.



Relatives and friends of inmates, who are trying to find out the state of the health of the detainees, confronted members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) at the entrance of the Tulua prison in Tulua, department of Valle del Cauca, Colombia, 28 June 2022. EPA/Ernesto Guzman Jr. Source: EFE / Ernesto Guzman Jr./EPA Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz says inmates started the fire.





"This situation was provoked by a quarrel among the inmates in the yard number 8," Mr Ruiz said.





"Unfortunately, one of the inmates set a mattress on fire, which caused a blaze. The guard staff tried to control the flames, but the fire department of Tuluá had to intervene."



Climate protestors vow to continue demonstrations

Climate protestors have vowed to continue demonstrating, despite twelve people from the Blockade Australia group being arrested in Sydney's central business district.





Tuesday's planned protest quickly dispersed in the face of a heavy police presence, including riot squad and mounted officers, as well as helicopters overhead.





But one activist says climate change is a crucial issue that is too important to back down from.



Police officers disperse a protester during a rally in Sydney. Climate activist group Blockade Australia stage a protest in Sydney, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone) Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE She says she's protesting for her children and seven grandchildren, as she believes their life will be "unliveable" unless something is done urgently.





"It's our right to protest on the streets and the reason we're having to do civil disobedience is because nothing else has worked," she said.





"We are desperate people wanting action for our children and grandchildren. And everything else has failed."



Matildas coach still confident after Spain defeat

Matildas' coach Tony Gustavsson says his side is still full of confidence despite Sunday's seven-nil loss to Spain.





The Swedish coach Gustavsson says he's expecting a strong response in Australia's match up with Portugal today, following the Matildas' worst defeat in 25 years.





He says their defeat at the hands of Spain may be healthy for the team in the long run.





"Sometimes a reality check, even if it hurts, can be healthy for the long-term," he said.





"Short-term it hurts for all of us, including us in and around the Matildas - fans, media, stakeholders, Federation, players, staff. But in the long-run, maybe that's exactly what we need to realise exactly where we're at and what we need to do."



