Liberal Party has 'rebuilding to do': Peter Dutton denies Scott Morrison allies demoted

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has declared it's time for the Liberal Party to rebuild, while rejecting suggestions former prime minister Scott Morrison's key allies have been sidelined.





Mr Dutton denied former immigration minister Alex Hawke and former employment minister Stuart Robert were demoted after he unveiled his frontbench on Sunday afternoon .





Mr Robert has been appointed shadow assistant treasurer in the outer ministry.





Mr Dutton said Mr Hawke, a Morrison loyalist who was relegated to the backbench, had been a "good minister" but he wanted to bring talent forward.





One of the issues being explored in a review of the Coalition's election loss will be the last-minute endorsement of candidates in NSW, for which Mr Hawke was considered partially to blame.





"One of the hardest parts of this job is the reshuffle where you've got an abundance of talent, people have got great capability, and you've only got a certain number of spots to fill and so there will be disappointments," Mr Dutton told ABC radio on Monday.





Key portfolios went to former SAS officer Andrew Hastie as defence spokesman, Angus Taylor as shadow treasurer, and Alan Tudge returning to education after he stood aside following an affair with a staffer.





Ten women were promoted to the shadow cabinet, matching Labor's numbers in cabinet.





Mr Dutton said the party had "rebuilding to do" after many female MPs lost their seats in the election loss.





He also lamented the election losses of Liberal moderates Trent Zimmerman and Tim Wilson.





"I'm pained by the losses of both our female candidates and, and others who really would have been part of the front bench," he said.





"We've got that rebuilding to do but that happens in an election where government loses ... you lose people and that's what happened to us in the election."





Mr Dutton said key to the rebuilding would also be coming up with "strong policy positions".





"The reason I bought such a high calibre team together is so that we can work through that policy and have a very clear alternative to the government," Mr Dutton said.



Government scrambles to alleviate gas price concerns

The federal government "won't rule anything out" in addressing the nation's energy crisis amid a "perfect storm", Employment Minister Tony Burke says.





Gas prices have soared following the war in Ukraine and other supply issues, with the energy regulator allowing more gas to be released to the south-eastern states to help ease the burden.





It comes as Mr Dutton said nuclear power should be part of the debate as Australia seeks to cut emissions and power prices.





When asked if more support for people on low incomes was needed amid rising energy prices, Mr Burke said the government was considering its options.





"We're not ruling anything in or out effectively at the moment," he told ABC radio on Monday.



Employment Minister Tony Burke says the government "won't rule anything out" to resolve the country's current gas crisis. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch "It's been a decade of no energy policy that has effectively led us to a situation where we've ended up with this perfect storm.





"Some of the issues are international, but our capacity to be able to deal with those international issues is very much domestic, so there won't be a quick knee jerk response."





Mr Burke said while Labor had supported relief payments handed down in the last budget, the government was "not putting anything more on the table at the moment".





"We're working through everything with respect to what's happening with this, this perfect storm of energy prices."



If the Albanese government were to pull the "gas trigger" put into place by the former Morrison government, which would see gas exports diverted for domestic supply, it would not come into effect until January.





Mr Dutton — who rejected suggestions the former Morrison government's lack of policy action had contributed to the energy issue — revealed his leadership team on Sunday, which included nuclear power supporter Ted O'Brien as his energy spokesman.





"I'm not afraid to have a discussion on nuclear if we want to have legitimate emission reductions," Mr Dutton told ABC radio on Monday.





"I don't think we should be afraid to talk about any technology that's going to have the ability to reduce emissions and electricity prices.





"That's something we can consider in time. I don't think we should rule things out simply because it's unfashionable to talk about them."





The Albanese government is weighing up short and long-term measures to take pressure off gas prices.



