Peter Dutton announces new opposition ministry, with women to hold 10 positions

New opposition leader Peter Dutton has announced his shadow ministry, with 10 of the 24 positions to be held by women.





The Nationals have secured six shadow cabinet positions.





"What you're seeing in this line-up is some fresh faces, we have incredible depth of talent," Mr Dutton told media on Sunday.





"Not just on the front bench, but on the back one as well. I'm cognisant of trying to bring people through for an opportunity."



Deputy leader Sussan Ley will be shadow minister for women and skills, training and industry.





Mr Dutton said Marise Payne had initially requested not to be considered for the shadow cabinet, but will take on the role of cabinet secretary.





Michaelia Cash will be shadow minister for employment and workplace relations, while Karen Andrews will be shadow minister for home affairs, as well as child protection and prevention of family violence.





Anne Ruston has been assigned the health and aged care shadow role, Jane Hume will take on finance, and Sarah Henderson will be shadow communications minister.





Mr Dutton announced Angus Taylor as his shadow treasurer, Western Australian MP Andrew Hastie as defence spokesman and Alan Tudge as shadow education minister.





Julian Leeser has become the shadow attorney general and shadow minister for Indigenous affairs.





When asked about how the coalition would approach Indigenous issues, Mr Dutton spoked about the coalition's "practical" approach.





"There will be a specific focus from us on tactical ways in which we can provide support to Indigenous communities, not just in capital cities but also regional and remote areas," he said.





"I want to make sure that we can increase the support provided, the health outcomes, education outcomes, housing outcomes, and as a team will be working on that because it is one of the most significant issues as a country we have to deal with."



New Nationals leader David Littleproud announced on Sunday there would be six people from his party on the coalition frontbench.





Mr Littleproud said he would continue to hold the agriculture portfolio, while deputy Perin Davey will take on water resources and emergency management.





He also announced former party leaders Barnaby Joyce and Michael McCormack would be assigned the portfolios of veteran affairs and international development in the Pacific respectively.





The Nationals leader paid tribute to the two previous leaders, saying he wants to “draw on both” for ways in which to “nurture the next generation”.





"I want to acknowledge these two men’s leadership in the National Party and I will continue to draw on both to ensure the National Party is able to nurture the next generation in a harmonious way in making sure we are a constructive part of the coalition," he said.





"I look forward to the fight we put up to this level of government not only now but until the 2025 election."





In other appointments, Kevin Hogan will become trade and tourism spokesperson, Bridget McKenzie will hold infrastructure, transport and regional development portfolios, while Susan McDonald was appointed to resources and northern Australia.





Earlier, Mr Littleproud declined to say what was in the agreement between the Liberal and Nationals parties that form the coalition.





"It's all about policies and you'll see those policies that we enact," he told ABC's Insiders program.





"You don't ask to get underneath the closed doors of the left or the right of the Labor Party, I don't think you need to be in the policy discussions that the Liberal Party and the National Party has."



Mr Dutton was announced as Liberal leader last week, unopposed in his party room after former prime minister Scott Morrison stepped aside following the coalition's defeat at the 21 May federal election.





Former environment minister Sussan Ley was appointed deputy leader and was also unopposed.





Mr Dutton's announcement follows Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's unveiling of his ministry , which he boasted contained the "largest number of women ever in an Australian cabinet".



