Prime Minister Anthony Albanese unveils new ministry featuring a record number of women

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has unveiled his new cabinet and broader ministry as he declared Labor would lead a majority government at the next parliament.





The frontbench makeup is marked by the elevation of 13 women to senior roles, including Anne Aly becoming the first Muslim woman to serve in an Australian ministry.





Mr Albanese confirmed Deputy Prime Minister Richard Males will be Defence Minister and Penny Wong will continue as the Minister for Foreign Affairs.



Jim Chalmers will remain Treasurer and Katy Gallagher as the minister for Finance and the Minister for the Public Service and the Minister for Women.





Tony Burke will be the leader of the House and minister for employment and workplace relations and Minister for the Arts, and Mark Butler will be Minister for Health and Aged care.





Chris Bowen will be the Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Tanya Plibersek will be the minister for the Environment and Water, Catherine King - the Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development and Local Government.





Linda Burney will be the Minister for Indigenous Australians, Amanda Rishworth will be the Minister for Social Services, Bill Shorten will be the Minister for the NDIS and Minister for Government Services.





Mark Dreyfus will be the Attorney General, Brendan O'Connor, the Minister for Skills and Training, Jason Clare will be the Minister for Education, Julie Collins - the Minister for Housing the Minister for Homelessness and Minister for Small Business.



Michelle Rowland will be the Minister for Communications, Madeline King will be the Minister for Resources and the Minister for Northern Australia.





Murray Watt will be the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and the Minister for Emergency Management, Ed Husic the Minister for Industry and Science.





Clare O'Neil will be promoted to the Minister Home Affairs and Cyber Security replacing former Labor frontbencher Kristina Keneally after she failed to win a seat at the election.





Andrew Giles will be the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs.





Ms Aly will be the Minister for Early Childhood Education and the Minister for Youth.



Anika Wells will be the Assistant Minister for Aged Care and the Minister for Sport, and Kristy McBain the Minister for Industry Development and Territories.





It comes after Mr Albanese fronted members of his newly elected team on Tuesday during the first caucus meeting of the Labor party room since its election victory.





The ministry will be sworn in at Government House on Wednesday.



