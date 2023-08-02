World

Lizzo sued for alleged sexual harassment, weight-shaming by her former dancers

Three former dancers have filed a suit against Lizzo, accusing the Grammy-winning singer of sexual and religious harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

People Lizzo Lawsuit

In the lawsuit, the dancers claimed that Lizzo (centre) and her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc, created a hostile work environment. Source: AAP / Amy Harris/AP

Key Points
  • The lawsuit names Lizzo, her production company and the captain of her dance team.
  • The complaints include harassment based on sex, religion, race and disability.
  • The dancers claimed they were coerced into touching nude performers at a strip club in February.
This article contains references to sexual harassment and body-shaming.

Three former dancers for
Grammy-winning singer Lizzo
accused her of creating a hostile work environment, including weight shaming and sexually denigrating behaviour, in a lawsuit released on Tuesday.

The lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court named Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc and the captain of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley, court documents showed.
A representative for Lizzo did not respond to a request for comment.

The complaints filed by plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez include harassment based on sex, religion, race and disability.

In the lawsuit, the dancers claimed they were coerced into touching nude performers at an Amsterdam strip club in late February.

The suit also stated that Davis was pressured to participate in a nude photo shoot to stay in a dance competition despite her discomfort.
READ MORE

This disability advocate called out Lizzo over one of her song lyrics. Was she just being woke?

She claimed she feared losing her job if she didn't comply with Lizzo's requests.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” the plaintiffs’ attorney, Ron Zambrano, said in a statement.

The lawsuit alleged that Quigley harassed the dancers by subjecting them to her religious beliefs against their will.
READ MORE

Lizzo defies controversial law by inviting drag queens on stage at a concert

“Ms. Quigley was not only vocal about her religious belief but took every opportunity to proselytize to any and all in her presence regardless of protestations,” the lawsuit stated.

The plaintiffs' claimed that Quigley forced the topic of Davis' virginity into conversations and interviews and on social media where she publicly revealed personal details about Davis without her consent.

Davis and Williams were eventually fired while Rodriguez resigned over the behaviour, the lawsuit said.


If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.

Readers seeking support for body image concerns and eating disorders can contact Butterfly Foundation on 1800 33 4673. More information is available at
butterfly.org.au.
Share
2 min read
Published 2 August 2023 12:53pm
Updated an hour ago 1:15pm
Source: Reuters, SBS

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Jane Costello wears a white shirt, accessorised with a black necklace and earrings.

HIV cases are rising among straight people. Advocates say a new strategy is needed

Life

Screenshot from football ad showing players on field

'You've gotta see this': How this viral ad used AI trickery to prove a point about women's football

Sport

A woman asleep in bed.

Are you getting enough sleep? Here's how much is recommended for your age

Health

A graphic showing two men, a map of Australia and a part of the Kimberley in Western Australia.

How this part of Australia almost became Israel

Immigration

REFERENDUM PAMPHLET HEADER YES NO.jpg

We gave the Voice to Parliament pamphlets to fact checkers. Here's what they said

Politics

Silhouettes of people waiting at an airport with planes outside.

Why millions of Australians are cancelling or postponing their holidays

Life

Five women wearing Australian football outfits

These footballers made history in 1975. This weekend, they came out of retirement

Australia

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy walking down the street in a scene from the movie Oppenheimer

Why a scene in Oppenheimer is causing outrage in this country

World