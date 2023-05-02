World

Man arrested after Buckingham Palace security scare, as coronation nears

Authorities confirmed a man was arrested for throwing what is believed to be shotgun cartridges on the ground of the palace. No shots were fired and a controlled explosion was performed on a suspicious bag.

Controlled Explosion And Man Arrested At Buckingham Palace Ahead Of Saturday's Coronation

Police at the scene outside Buckingham Palace after a man was arrested and a subsequent controlled explosion was carried out on 2 May 2023. Source: Getty / Belinda Jiao

Key Points
  • The man was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon but no shots were fired.
  • He was spotted throwing what is believed to be shotgun cartridges in the grounds of the palace.
  • King Charles was not in the building at the time of the incident but Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
Police in London arrested a man after items thought to be shotgun cartridges were thrown into the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

The arrest, at about 6pm local time, comes just days before King Charles' coronation, which will be attended by global royalty and world leaders.

The Metropolitan Police said the man threw several items into the palace after approaching the gates.
He was arrested and detained on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. A controlled explosion was later carried out on a suspicious bag as a precaution.

Met Police chief superintendent Joseph McDonald said in a statement: "Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody."

"There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public."
King Charles III Hosts An Audience With Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
The incident happened shortly after the King met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Source: Getty / Jonathan Brady
"Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing."

British media reported that neither Charles, 74, or his wife Queen Consort Camilla, 75, were at the palace at the time.

Buckingham Palace officials declined to comment.
The Mall, leading to Buckingham Palace, has been closed off to traffic in preparation for Saturday's coronation, which is the first to take place in Britain for 70 years.

Thousands of ceremonial troops will take part in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey as part of the coronation, with huge crowds expected.

The security operation to protect the route to and from the abbey, dubbed Operation Golden Orb, is one of the biggest in recent years.

It will include rooftop snipers and undercover officers, as well as airport-style scanners, sniffer dogs and a no-fly zone over central London.
2 min read
Published 3 May 2023 7:32am
Updated an hour ago 8:26am
Source: AFP

