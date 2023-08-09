Australia

Man who killed and attempted to cook an ibis sentenced to prison

A man who stole an ibis from a Sydney park before attempting to cook it has been jailed on animal cruelty, stolen goods and drugs charges.

An Australian white ibis carries a branch.

The Australian white ibis is a protected species under the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974. Credit: Sipa USA

Key Points
  • Tom Quach took the ibis from a park, stuffed it in his backpack and rode a stolen bike to his home.
  • He decapitated the bird and hung it to dry in his shower.
  • The 60-year-old pleaded guilty and was convicted on 10 counts of animal cruelty, shoplifting and drug possession.
A Sydney man who slaughtered an ibis before hanging it to dry in his shower and attempting to cook the bird has been jailed for six months.

Tom Quach took the ibis from a park, stuffed it in his backpack and rode a stolen bike to his home in Sydney's eastern suburbs before decapitating and hanging it to dry in May.

"The accused told police that when he is high on meth he enjoys hurting the Australian white ibis, prior to cooking and eating the bird," court documents state.
READ MORE

Man who tried to cook and eat an ibis ordered to stay away from all Australian birdlife

The 60-year-old pleaded guilty and was convicted on 10 counts of animal cruelty, shoplifting and drug possession.

He had said he was confused about whether the birds, commonly known as bin chickens, could be eaten in NSW.

'Serious matter'

Magistrate Michael Price referred to the "raft of matters" that spanned the past year, handing Quach a six-month jail sentence that will run concurrently for the animal cruelty and shoplifting charges.

He labelled the torture and beating of the ibis as especially serious.

"You just can't treat animals like that Mr Quach. Do you understand?" the magistrate said on Wednesday in Waverley Local Court.

"Yes," Quach responded.
A man talks to a reporter with microphone.
Tom Quach pleaded guilty and was convicted on 10 counts of animal cruelty, shoplifting and drug possession. Source: AAP / Flavio Brancaleone
The Malabar man was also slapped with a $200 fine for the three animal cruelty charges and a drug possession charge, totalling $800.

"It is a serious matter to be dealing with birds in the way that you have," Price said.

The magistrate chastised Quach for making little effort to stop his shoplifting, which totalled almost $700, saying he had shown an inability to comply with his "responsibility in civil society".

Defence lawyer Hayley Le urged the magistrate to consider a drug rehabilitation program instead of imprisonment as it was a "compelling change" that would lead to more meaningful progress.
READ MORE

From fungi to toads: How drugs are fuelling an online black market for wild species

"(His mental) condition is not helped by ongoing substance abuse and that's where community corrections can help," Ms Le said.

"Time in custody means less time being cared for by community correction officers."
READ MORE

'Worse now than it's ever been': Scathing report card shows the public system is failing those with poor mental health

It's the second time Quach has been charged for attacking an ibis after he was arrested in March for allegedly tying a rope around the feet and neck of an ibis outside a Sydney train station before onlookers intervened.

The Australian white ibis is a protected species under the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974.

Quach, who had a suspected theft charge withdrawn, will be released on February 8, 2024.

Readers seeking support with mental health can contact Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636. More information is available at beyondblue.org.au.

Embrace Multicultural Mental Health supports people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
Share
3 min read
Published 9 August 2023 6:35pm
Updated an hour ago 7:13pm
Source: AAP
Tags
Sydney

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A female football player at a press conference

Women's World Cup: Sweden's goalkeeper irritated by 'disrespectful' question

Sport

Silhouettes of people waiting at an airport with planes outside.

Why millions of Australians are cancelling or postponing their holidays

Life

An Australian football player and a Nigerian football player.

Football is the 'world's game'. Why aren't all Women's World Cup matches on free-to-air TV?

Sport

A composite image featuring photos of John Howard, Anthony Albanese and Malcolm Turnbull

From 'lucky' colonisation to misinformation fears: Former PMs weigh in on Voice debate

Indigenous

Two sun bears standing in an enclosure at Hangzhou Zoo.

Bears or humans in disguise? These experts have the answer

World

Sinead O'Connor wearing a black gown and glasses.

Sinéad O'Connor sparked furore when she tore a photo of the Pope. This is why she did it

World

Two images of a sun bear standing on its hind legs

This zoo insists its sun bears are 'not humans in disguise'

World

An older woman wearing a face mask walking through the street.

A new COVID-19 subvariant has arrived. Here's what we know about Eris

COVID-19