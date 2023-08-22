Australia

Mark Latham quits One Nation a week after being axed as NSW leader

Two One Nation MPs, including former NSW leader Mark Latham, have quit the party and accused officials of wrongly funnelling state funds into federal hands.

Mark Latham at the NSW Supreme Court on November 16, 2017.

Rod Roberts and Mark Latham (pictured), a one-time federal Labor leader recently elected until 2031, said on Tuesday they would sit as independent MPs in the NSW upper house. Source: AAP

Key Points
  • Two of One Nation's three MPs in the NSW parliament have quit the party.
  • Rod Roberts and Mark Latham said on Tuesday they would sit as independent MPs in the state's upper house.
  • Mr Latham said he could no longer represent the party since the recent "Queensland One Nation takeover" of the NSW branch.
Two of One Nation's three MPs in the NSW parliament have quit the party, claiming leader Pauline Hanson's office improperly funnelled money into its federal coffers.

Rod Roberts and Mark Latham, a one-time federal Labor leader recently elected until 2031, said on Tuesday they would sit as independent MPs in the state's upper house.

It comes after Hanson unseated Latham as the party's state leader when she led the replacement of the NSW executive two weeks ago, citing concerns about its performance at the March election.

"Can I say this whole sordid saga is not about election results but a pure grab for money in something that I will not be part of," Roberts said.
The upper house MP said he was aware that sitting as an independent was "political suicide", but he said it was necessary because he felt strongly about integrity and accountability.

He cleared any former members of the NSW executive of impropriety.

Latham said he could no longer represent the party since the recent "Queensland One Nation takeover" of the NSW branch.

"I cannot remain as a One Nation MP due to past attempts at defrauding NSW electoral funds and the appointment of a new state executive orchestrated to repeat these rorts," he said.
Mark Latham
Mark Latham said he could no longer represent the party since the recent "Queensland One Nation takeover" of the NSW branch. Source: AAP
Latham outlined his concerns about state election funding being channelled to the party's federal branch in a letter to NSW Special Minister of State John Graham.

The firebrand MP has been a key element of One Nation's revival in NSW, leading the ticket in 2019 and 2023 and winning an eight-year term at the most recent poll.

Roberts' term ends in 2027.

One Nation has one remaining representative in the NSW parliament, former Labor MP Tania Mihailuk, whose term ends in 2027.

Ashby and Hanson have been contacted for comment.
Published 22 August 2023 2:28pm
Source: AAP

