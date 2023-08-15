Australia

Matildas star Mackenzie Arnold's 'life-changing' day

For Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, a "little adjustment" that she avoided for a long time made a huge difference.

A woman smiling.

Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold lives with hearing loss. Source: AAP / Jono Searle

Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold has been key to the side's progression to Wednesday night's World Cup semi-final against England.

As well as producing strong performances in the group matches, the 29-year-old displayed ‘nerves of steel’ in saving a series of shots during
the penalty shoot-out with France on Saturday night
to ensure Australia made it through to the next, crucial stage.

But many don’t know Arnold wears hearing aids.
A woman wearing a black uniform walking on a stadium field.
Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold says the day she got hearing aids was ‘life changing’. Source: AAP, SIPA USA / News Images
In April, she posted a video to Instagram which shows her picking the devices up from a British audiology company and smiling as she wears them.

“Those closest to me know how long I’ve avoided this day, but here’s a little glimpse of a life-changing day for me,” she wrote.

“Yesterday I picked up my hearing aids, and although it’s something I’ll need to get used to, I couldn’t be more grateful for this little adjustment.”
Matildas players huddling and cheering.
Mackenzie Arnold (centre) celebrates with teammates after the Matildas beat France on penalties in their World Cup quarter-final. Source: AAP / Jono Searle
Earlier this month, she spoke about her newfound confidence since she started to use hearing aids.

She doesn’t wear them when playing and training, reportedly because they don’t fit appropriately during play.

"It's hard for me to say if that has really had an impact on my confidence or my performance," she said.

"I wasn't too happy with my performance against Nigeria. I didn't wear my hearing aids that whole day and I was thinking that maybe my brain wasn't stimulated enough - I'm not sure.
"A lot of things I do tie back to my hearing now. I do feel a lot more confident within myself when I have them in and I feel like I'm a lot more alert and connected.

"Whether that has a connection with how I play or not, I'm not too sure, but I would like to think it does."

Arnold only realised she may have hearing loss during
the COVID-19 pandemic,
when people were required wear masks.

“It was just after COVID and with everyone having masks on, it made me realise I was lip-reading more than I thought,” she said.
Her brother, who also wears hearing aids, helped the process.

“I needed someone to do that, because I was too scared to take the first step,” she said.

“It was a conversation that I was having for a while, my friends were always telling me to get my hearing checked. So, my brother took that first step for me. He found a hearing centre in London (Arnold plays for West Ham in the English Women's Super League), I went and got my hearing checked and straightaway was told I need hearing aids.
“I always knew my hearing wasn’t great, but the reality of actually wearing hearing aids for the rest of my life wasn’t something I was willing to accept. Over the last 10 years I had noticed it getting worse, so ultimately, I didn’t have a choice because my quality of life is the most important thing.”

She’s not the only one excited about the change.

After Arnold posted about her journey getting hearing aids, teammate Caitlin Foord jokingly replied: “Can’t wait to not have to repeat myself anymore".
3 min read
Published 15 August 2023 11:29am
Updated 2h ago 11:37am
Source: SBS News

