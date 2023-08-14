Where to watch the Matildas take on England in Women's World Cup semifinal

Key Points The Matildas will play England on Wednesday night in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinals.

The match is sold out, but states and territories across Australia are organising live viewing sites.

Here's what you need to know and how you can watch the Matildas live on a big screen.

Australia has made the semifinal of the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in history, and on Wednesday they will take on England for a place in the final.





The match is already sold out, and premiers across the country are rushing to organise live viewing sites.





Here's what you need to know and how you can watch the Matildas live on a big screen.



When do the Matildas play next?

The Matildas will face England in a semifinal match on Wednesday, 16 August at Sydney's Stadium Australia, kicking off at 8pm (AEST).





The winner will go on to play the winner of Sweden v Spain semifinal match.





The match will be broadcast on Optus Sport and Channel 7, and cities are hosting live sites around Australia.



Australia v England: Where can you watch the match?

Sydney

The NSW government will open screening sites at Western Sydney Stadium in Parramatta and Sydney Football Stadium in Moore Park.





The events are not ticketed and any member of the public can attend.





In Parramatta, fans will have access to the Level 1 public concourse and seating areas to watch the game from the seating bowl and there will be no access to the playing field.





Gates will open at 6.30pm.



In Moore Park, Sporting Club of Sydney members and the general public can enter Sydney Football Stadium via Gate 1 (Driver Avenue) or Gate 3 (Moore Park Road) from 6.30pm.





Members can also access Level 2 West.



Australia has made it to the semi-finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time. Source: AAP / Darren England Fans are asked to sit in the northern and southern stands, and members can also watch the match in the Captain's Bar or in Bays 209-219.





Wednesday’s match will also be screened at the FIFA Fan Festival at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour.



Melbourne

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has announced the semifinal will be broadcast live at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.





Entry is free and tickets are not required, but capacity is limited. Gates will open from 7pm.





Federation Square will also be open and showing the match at the official FIFA Fan Festival site.



Brisbane

Brisbane's FIFA Fan Festival will broadcast the match from Riverside Green.





On Monday, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner confirmed an additional live site at King George Square in the city, which will be open from 7pm on Wednesday.





The Gold Coast will reportedly have screens set up at Cavill Avenue in Surfers Paradise to broadcast the match.



Adelaide

Adelaide residents can watch the match live at Festival Plaza as part of FIFA Fan Festival.





Premier Peter Malinauskas said on Monday that a second site would be set up at Memorial Drive.



Perth

Western Australian Premier Roger Cook said the semfinal will be shown on the big screens at Perth Rectangular Stadium (also known as HBF Park).





You'll be able to watch the game from the pitch or in the stands, and food and drink options will be available on the night.





There is no allocated seating, so it's first in best dressed.





The state's FIFA Fan Festival at Forrest Place will also broadcast the match.



Canberra

In Canberra, a live free public screening of the match will be broadcast in Garema Place.





Doors will open from 7pm for pre-game entertainment ahead of kickoff at 8pm.





There will be limited seats available or fans can bring chairs, along with food and non-alcoholic drinks.





There will be toilets, first aid, and security on site.



Hobart

In Tasmania, live sites are being organised but are yet to be confirmed.



Darwin

There will also be free screenings in Darwin and Alice Springs.



