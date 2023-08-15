If the Matildas beat England, this is who they'll face in the Women's World Cup final

KEY POINTS Spain has defeated Sweden for the first time and will now play in the Women's World Cup final.

The final score of the semi-final match was 2-1.

It means Spain will face whoever wins the Australia v England semi-final match on Wednesday.

Spain await either the Matildas or England in the Women's World Cup final after defeating Sweden 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final in Auckland that burst into colour in the final 10 minutes.





With precious few chances created over 80 minutes, Spain's teenage sensation Salma Paralluelo came off the bench to open the scoring in the 81st minute.





But Sweden found a super-sub of their own with Rebecka Blomqvist equalising seven minutes later.





The contest was tied for just 135 seconds before Spainsh captain Olga Carmona struck a long-distance winner to settle the issue and send Jorge Vilda's side into their first major final.



Spain are through to the World Cup final where they will meet either Australia or England. Source: AAP / Brett Phibbs Spain executed their brand of possession-heavy football for long spells and will take some beating in Sunday's decider against the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between Australia and England.





Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson predicted "lovely football" from the high-pressing sides but for the opening half hour, the contest fell short of the hype.





Alexia Putellas, in her tournament debut, looked sharp as Spain dominated possession without breaking down the Swedes.





Carmona whistled a long shot just wide off the back post in the 14th minute for Spain's closest call of the half.



Sweden didn't produce a shot until the 42nd minute when Nathalie Bjorn looped a ball to the back post which Fridolina Rolfo volleyed, drawing a smart save from rookie goalkeeper Cata Coll.





Coll, just 22 and Barcelona's reserve goalkeeper, made her debut for Spain in their round-of-16 win over Switzerland but has since kept her place in an extraordinary introduction to international football.





Putellas made way for Paralluelo shortly after the break which coincided with a momentum swing in favour of the Spanish.





Paralluelo's tricky feet and speed immediately caused Sweden problems, stretching their defence.



Ona Batlle (2 Spain) and Fridolina Rolfo (18 Sweden) during the Women's World Cup semi-final match. Source: AAP / Sipa USA/Sipa USA Spain came close in the 69th minute when Alba Redondo fluffed Jenni Hermoso's cross before Paralluelo gained possession for Redondo, who swept the ball into the side-netting while on the ground.





The breakthrough came when Sweden failed to deal with another Hermoso cross, with Paralluelo on the spot to volley home.





But Sweden weren't done and equalised when Lina Hurtig knocked down Rolfo's high ball to the unmarked Blomqvist, who volleyed smartly.





Then, in another twist, Spain's Carmona received Teresa Abelleira's corner at the top of the box and struck truly, sending Spain's fans into delirium.



Spain had never beaten Sweden, until now. Source: AAP / Brett Phibbs Until Tuesday night, Spain had never beaten Sweden and until this month they had never won a knockout match at the World Cup.





Spain had also encountered player mutiny and disharmony under Vilda's leadership in the buildup to the tournament.





On Sunday, they have the chance to be crowned world champions.





Australia will face England on Wednesday , 16 August at 8pm AEST.





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



