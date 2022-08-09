Australia

Melbourne landmarks turn pink in memory of Olivia Newton-John

Melbourne has lit up its most famous landmarks pink in memory of well-loved entertainer and cancer fighter Olivia Newton-John.

OLIVIA NEWTON JOHN TRIBUTES

Flinders Street Station is lit up pink as a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, in Melbourne, Tuesday, 9 August, 2022. Olivia Newton-John, the singing superstar who won viewers' hearts as Sandy in the blockbuster musical Grease, has died aged 73 at her home in California. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Melbourne's iconic Flinders Street station has been lit up pink in memory of Australian icon Olivia Newton-John.

The British-born, Melbourne-raised performer died in her sleep at her home in California, according to husband John Easterling in news shared on Tuesday. She was 73.

Singer and actress Dame Olivia, best known for her role alongside John Travolta in the smash movie musical Grease, endured a recurring battle with breast cancer.
Advertisement
READ MORE
Grease star, award-winning singer and cancer campaigner: The life of Olivia Newton-John
On Tuesday afternoon, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the city's most famous landmarks - including Flinders Street Station, the Arts Centre, the MCG and other sporting venues - would be lit up pink in honour of her "enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment".
Mr Andrews said Dame Olivia's generosity saved lives and her advocacy spanning many years provided hope for others.

"She took her cancer journey and used that to save lives and change lives, and that's just a deeply impressive thing," he said.

Austin Health, home of Melbourne's Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Centre, said in a statement it was an especially sad day for everyone involved in the facility.
The centre is planning a memorial service as the government works with family on a possible state funeral.

Adelaide also lit up its Entertainment Centre in pink lights in memory of the star.
She was remembered as a friend, a great talent and an inspiration to fellow performers.

Travolta was among the first to pay tribute to his former co-star.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much," he posted on Instagram.
READ MORE
'Her legacy will live on': World pays tribute to Australian 'icon' Olivia Newton-John
The impact of Dame Olivia's passing also hit hard in Australia on Tuesday.

Music guru Molly Meldrum said her passion for life was unwavering.

"Tonight, the stars will shine a little brighter and I am heartbroken," he said.

Dame Olivia's niece, actress and singer Tottie Goldsmith, revealed on Tuesday night that the family will accept the offer of a state funeral.
Share
2 min read
Published 10 August 2022 at 7:38am
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

A former PR executive became homeless at 64. She says it doesn't 'discriminate'

Australia

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World

Why is paid parental leave in Australia so short? And can the new government fix it?

Life

We asked if gay fans will be safe at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is what the hosts said

Sport

They thought their skilled worker visas would be approved in eight months. Three years later, they're still waiting

Australia

Immunity from COVID-19 reinfection could now last just 28 days. Here's what you need to know

COVID-19

Hannah Diviney is 'frustrated' she has to keep calling musicians out for their ableist lyrics

Life

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19