Menindee locals challenge authorities to drink water over mass fish kill contamination fears

Key Points The community was doubtful about attempts to remove the fish because the water has become a "soupy mess".

The issue was raised after millions of fish had washed up dead on the river in NSW's far west.

The mass fish kills were likely caused by low levels of dissolved oxygen in the water.

Something stinks in Menindee, according to the locals, and it's not just the millions of dead fish in the Darling-Baaka River.





A town hall meeting on Tuesday turned confrontational after a resident challenged the entire emergency response team to drink tap water which residents fear is contaminated after a mass fish kill in the river.





Emergency services and state government water authorities held the meeting to provide a possible timeline to remove the millions of fish that had washed up dead on the river at Menindee and downstream towards Pooncarie, in NSW's far west.





Residents dealing with the confronting sight and overwhelming stench wafting through the town for five days were determined to know if their drinking water was safe to consume.



The mass fish kills were likely caused by low levels of dissolved oxygen in the water, known as hypoxic blackwater, which has been exacerbated by flooding last month.





After dead fish blanketed the water at the main weir late last week, locals turned up with questions - and demands - about the safety of drinking water in their homes.





"I'll put yas to a challenge. Would you fellas sitting at the table and you drink the glass out the taps, I just want to know, will yas all do it?"





"If this water is good enough to be giving our kids and our old people, I want to see it."



Menindee locals demanded the emergency response team to drink the tap water following concerns of contamination. Source: SBS News When one official explained his cup of water on the table was tap water, the resident insisted team members on the panel "skol that water".





Water management authorities and police reassured residents their drinking supply was safe and drank the water provided by the local residents in mugs.





"There is no need for community concern as the initial assessment has determined multiple viable solutions to maintain water supply to the Menindee township and surrounds," NSW Police said in a statement ahead of the meeting.





The meeting ended after an hour and a half, but many residents remained unsatisfied.



Michelle Kelly, Barkandji woman and director of the Aboriginal Land Council, said locals were frustrated their voices weren't being adequately heard, with some questions not addressed at all.





To see the river in its current state has been painful for the First Nations community, Ms Kelly said.





She said that the "river is in our blood", and is a key element in many Aboriginal Dreamtime stories.



"It isn't a nice place to go, where it should be the place where we go to heal ... How can we go and heal when we're not going to a place that's healthy?"





Cameron Lay, director of freshwater environments at DPI Fisheries, said he understood the frustration of the locals.





"These are people who live on a river and they've lived it their entire life. We really welcome that level of passion and emotion," he said.





Emergency response teams including the Fire and Rescue NSW will be providing assistance over the coming days to remove the fish carcasses.



