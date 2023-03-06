Mercury rising: Here's what you can do to stay safe during a heatwave

Key Points Parts of the Australia's east coast can expect a three-day heatwave.

An extreme fire danger warning and total fire bans have been declared.

Health authorities are advising people to seek shade and stay hydrated.

A widespread heatwave warning has been issued as most of the NSW coast and the Central West brace for three days of sizzling heat.





Extreme fire danger warnings have been issued for a number of regions, total fire bans have been declared and some schools have closed, with temperatures expected to exceed 40C in some areas.





Sydney temperatures are predicted to rise to 38C on Monday, with parts of the state set to experience severe conditions until Wednesday.



The most affected areas

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an extreme fire weather warning for the Greater Hunter, Central Ranges and Lower Central West Plains.





Those areas can expect hot and dry conditions combined with fresh and gusty northwesterly winds.





Extreme fire danger stretches across much of the state and the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has issued total fire bans across seven regions in central northern NSW, the central west and south central NSW. There are 37 fires yet to be contained in NSW.





One of the uncontained fires is burning in the vicinity of Pyramul Creek, 40km southwest of Mudgee in the Central West and has destroyed 169 hectares of bushland.





"Crews are working with the assistance of waterbombing aircraft and heavy plant machinery to contain the fire, which is burning in rugged and largely inaccessible terrain," an RFS spokesperson said.



What are the health risks?

Besides fire danger and adverse impact on infrastructure and services, extreme heat poses health risks for everyone, especially older people, young children, and people with existing medical conditions.





Health authorities are warning people of deadly heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.





Experts say the first sign a person may develop a heat-related illness is if the body rises above 37.8C.



NSW Deputy Commissioner of Emergency Management, Peter Thurtell, is urging people not to take unnecessary risks.





"During extremely hot weather, we often see an increase in tragic incidents including drownings, falls from windows or balconies, and kids, pets or vulnerable people suffering distress or injury from being left in a hot car," he said in a statement.





"I cannot stress strongly enough how dangerous it can be to leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle – and on a hot day, it only takes a matter of minutes to become deadly."



How to stay prepared

Health experts also recommend keeping yourself cool by staying out of the sun and staying hydrated.





It’s recommended that people create a heatwave preparation checklist that considers emergency contacts, seeking their GP’s advice on existing medical conditions and keeping an eye on the weather forecast.



Emergency services are also pleading for people to think before they swim as nearly 30 people have already drowned in NSW waterways during summer.



