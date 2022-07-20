Australia

Migrant healthcare issues, skilled workers prioritised amid visa backlog, and an AFL history-maker

There are fresh healthcare concerns for migrants and refugees, skilled workers are set to be priorities as Australia faces a visa application backlog, and the first AFL player from Papua New Guinea says he's "keen to inspire".

AFL player in red jersey.

Hewago Paul Oea, nicknamed Ace, made his debut for the Gold Coast Suns earlier this month, making him the first AFL player from Papua New Guinea. Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE

Good morning, it’s Tom Canetti here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.

The healthcare issues facing migrants and refugees in Australia

Millions of migrants and refugees around the world face worse health conditions than in their host communities,
according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) report
. Local advocates say the finding rings true, with migrants facing "significant issues" that extend beyond the cost of accessing healthcare. There are even more significant hurdles for refugees, who face a "nightmare" situation even if they have access to Medicare.
Advertisement

Visa application backlog: What's the plan to deal with it?

Australia currently faces a backlog of almost one million visa applications, and the home affairs minister has revealed the government's plan to deal with it. Out of 960,000 applications, around 60,000 are skilled workers seeking permanent visas, and Claire O'Neil says they'll be dealt with first, with a focus on those who have health, education and aged care qualifications. But she has conceded the intial plan is only a short-term response to the problem.
READ MORE
International students are waiting years for visas. Some say this is ‘far too long’

The AFL history-maker who's 'keen to inspire'

Hewago Paul Oea, nicknamed Ace,
made his debut for the Gold Coast Suns earlier this month
, making him the first AFL player from Papua New Guinea. Adding to his watching family's excitement, he kicked a goal with his first touch of the ball. Oea told SBS News that he is "keen to inspire now that I am playing AFL".

What's the lowdown on the latest COVID-19 advice?

COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, and while federal, state and territory governments are resisting reinstating some of the mandates previously seen during the pandemic, there's plenty of new advice.
From masks and vaccines to working from home,
here's what you need to know
.

In other news

Share
2 min read
Published 21 July 2022 at 8:28am
By Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
Tags
World

Recommended for you

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Australian visa changes for 2022-23 and what a new government may bring

Immigration

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Dominic Perrottet doesn't know why it costs $25m to install Aboriginal flag on Sydney Harbour Bridge

Australia

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Anthony Albanese says Australia was 'economically coerced' as NATO leaders condemn China

Australia

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Emergency services carry out dozens of rescues as thousands call for help amid NSW floods

Australia

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

British PM Boris Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties as report looms

COVID-19

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

World

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Jade felt 'extremely violated' after passing through a new body scanner at airport security. This is why

Australia

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is spreading in Australia. Here’s what you need to know

COVID-19