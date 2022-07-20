Migrant healthcare issues, skilled workers prioritised amid visa backlog, and an AFL history-maker

Good morning, it’s Tom Canetti here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.



The healthcare issues facing migrants and refugees in Australia

Millions of migrants and refugees around the world face worse health conditions than in their host communities, according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) report . Local advocates say the finding rings true, with migrants facing "significant issues" that extend beyond the cost of accessing healthcare. There are even more significant hurdles for refugees, who face a "nightmare" situation even if they have access to Medicare.



Visa application backlog: What's the plan to deal with it?

Australia currently faces a backlog of almost one million visa applications, and the home affairs minister has revealed the government's plan to deal with it. Out of 960,000 applications, around 60,000 are skilled workers seeking permanent visas, and Claire O'Neil says they'll be dealt with first, with a focus on those who have health, education and aged care qualifications. But she has conceded the intial plan is only a short-term response to the problem.



The AFL history-maker who's 'keen to inspire'

Hewago Paul Oea, nicknamed Ace, made his debut for the Gold Coast Suns earlier this month , making him the first AFL player from Papua New Guinea. Adding to his watching family's excitement, he kicked a goal with his first touch of the ball. Oea told SBS News that he is "keen to inspire now that I am playing AFL".



What's the lowdown on the latest COVID-19 advice?

COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, and while federal, state and territory governments are resisting reinstating some of the mandates previously seen during the pandemic, there's plenty of new advice.



From masks and vaccines to working from home, here's what you need to know .

