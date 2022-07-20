The new parliament will soon meet for the first time. Here are Anthony Albanese's priorities

Introducing paid family and domestic violence leave will be one of the first priorities of the federal government when the new parliament meets.





The government's proposed laws will allow any Australian worker to access 10 days paid family and domestic violence leave.





It will deliver on an election promise to ensure work is not a barrier for someone who needs to leave a violent home life.



The 47th parliament will meet for the first time on Tuesday and sit for two weeks. Source: AAP Aged care reforms and enshrining the government's 43 per cent emissions reduction target in law are also among the prime minister's priorities.





The proposed aged care law intends to put nurses back into nursing homes, put a stop to high administration and management fees and improve integrity and accountability for residential homes.





In the jobs and skills sector, the government will propose to establish a new statutory body to provide independent advice on workforce needs and help tackle Australia's labour crisis.



The first sitting week will be about starting to create a better future for Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.





"Australians voted for change and my government is working hard and delivering," he said in a statement.



"These are important first steps towards fixing aged care, protecting vulnerable Australians, addressing the challenges in our economy and working with our friends and allies to confront the challenges and opportunities from our changing climate.





"No one held back, no one left behind, and a parliament all Australians can be proud of - that's what I'll be focused on when we meet together next week."





While the government has a 77-seat majority required to pass legislation in the lower house, the senate presents a challenge.



