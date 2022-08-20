Montenegro government ousted in no-confidence vote following rift over Serbian Orthodox Church

The Montenegrin government has fallen in a no-confidence vote following a rift over relations with the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church.





MPs voted 50-1 to oust the government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic weeks after he signed an agreement regulating the position of the Serbian church in Montenegro.





The issue is sensitive for many in the small Balkan nation of 620,000 people that split from its much bigger neighbour Serbia in 2006.



Advertisement

The Serbian Orthodox Church enjoys the biggest following in Montenegro, but the nation is divided over the church's dominant role and the country's ties to its neighbour.





Critics have argued there was no need for a special deal with the church separate from other religious communities.





Pro-Western groups in Montenegro have described the agreement as a tool for Serbia and Russia to increase their influence in Montenegro amid the war in Ukraine.



Mr Abazovic has defended the agreement as the way to put behind the long-standing church dispute over its property and other rights in Montenegro and focus on other important issues.





It was not immediately clear whether the fall of the government would lead to snap parliamentary elections or if the parties would try to form a new governing coalition.





Political bickering in Montenegro has blocked progress toward integration into the European Union.



