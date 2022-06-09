Morning Briefing: Albanese-Ardern talks, Biloela family's arrival imminent, and a dinosaur discovery

Good morning. It's Friday 10 June 2022 and here's a round up of the latest news.



Jacinda Ardern and Anthony Albanese hold bilateral talks in Sydney

Anthony Albanese is hosting his New Zealand counterpart in Sydney for bilateral talks .





Jacinda Ardern is the first world leader to visit Anthony Albanese in Australia since he was sworn in as prime minister almost three weeks ago.



The pair will hold talks on Friday, likely focusing on the deportation of New Zealanders, tensions in the Pacific and US President Joe Biden's new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework initiative.



Ukraine envoy seeks meeting with PM on trade and aid

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia is seeking to meet with Albanese government ministers to discuss trade and aid opportunities after returning from the war-torn country.





Vasyl Myroshnychenkohas returned to Australia after an eight-day trip to Ukraine where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top advisors - the prime minister, the defence minister and military officials.





Mr Myroshnychenko has called for a free trade agreement between the two countries that, although will likely play a mostly symbolic role, may help encourage private and public investment in Ukraine to help with its economic recovery.



Nadesalingam family set to arrive in Biloela

A Tamil family that has been the centre of a drawn-out immigration dispute are expected to make their long-awaited return to their adopted home of Biloela this afternoon.





Priya Nadesalingam and her husband Nades arrived in Australia by boat from Sri Lanka more than a decade ago, but were nearly deported back to Sri Lanka under the previous Coalition federal government.



The Nadesalingam family spent four years in immigration detention, but were given permission to return to Biloela under the new Labor government, where they can continue to resolve their immigration status on bridging visas.





They will be welcomed back to the community this weekend with a multicultural festival and celebrations for youngest daughter Tharnicaa's fifth birthday.



Push to boost vaccinations in NT remote Indigenous communities

Health authorities are urging people in the Northern Territory to get vaccinated against the flu as the virus spreads in some remote Indigenous communities.





The Territory has recorded about 3,000 cases of the flu since April, and there are concerns in the West Arnhem community of Maningrida, which has at least 200 infections out of a population of 2,000.





Aboriginal health groups fear First Nations Territorians may be experiencing vaccine fatigue after two long years of getting COVID-19 shots and boosters.



The CEO of the Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance of the Northern Territory, John Paterson, says the flu's early arrival this year has caught people off-guard.





"We don’t expect the flu to have serious or severe breakouts until the end of the August, September period. But for some unknown reason it’s arrived early and it’s obviously in our remote communities - Maningrida, Central Australia have experienced breakouts among the population. So we are concerned."





It comes as the Territory will also next week lift its public health emergency measures and vaccine mandates imposed because of COVID-19.



Fossil of Europe's largest carnivorous dinosaur found

Paleontologists believe they may have discovered the remains of Europe's biggest meat-eating dinosaur on England's Isle of Wight.





Testing on the skeleton of the dinosaur, including bones of the back, hips and tail, and some limb fragments, suggests it lived during the Cretaceous Period about 125 million years ago, and was over 10 metres long.



Several prehistoric bones belonging to the two-legged, crocodile-faced spinosaurid dinosaur were discovered on the island off the south coast of England. Credit: Chris Barker/Dan Folkes/University of Southampton Scientists believe that it belonged to a group of dinosaurs called Spinosaurus aegyptiacus, which translates to Egyptian spine lizard.





The creature does not yet have a formal name, but has been unofficially dubbed "White Rock spinosaurid", based on the geological layer where the bones were found.



