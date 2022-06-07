Morning Briefing: China condemns Australia, refugee intake plea, and the Socceroos defeat UAE

Good morning. It's Wednesday 8th June, and here's a round up of the latest news.



Anthony Albanese praises 'sophisticated relationship' with Indonesia

Anthony Albanese says his trip to Indonesia has set a strong foundation to further deepen bilateral ties in November, during the G20 summit in Bali.





The prime minister has returned to Australia after a two-day visit to Indonesia, with the nations agreeing to further cooperation on climate change and trade.





Mr Albanese says the visit has been productive, praising the "sophisticated relationship" Australia has with Indonesia and looks forward to visiting Indonesia for the G20 summit.





"We are in the fastest-growing region in the world in human history, and it's going to get faster, that represents an incredible opportunity for an advanced economy like Australia going forward," Mr Albanese said.



Advocates call for refugee intake as PM completes trip

Refugee advocates are urging Mr Albanese to reset his government's policy on refugees in Indonesia after the prime minister completed his two-day trip to the country .





Over the past two decades, the Australian government has provided funds to help refurbish and enlarge immigration detention centres in Indonesia to prevent asylum seeker boat arrivals coming from the country .





It's estimated around 14,000 refugees have been trapped in Indonesia , some for more than a decade, after Operation Sovereign Borders blocked asylum seekers by boat from settling in Australia.





Fabia Claridge from the group People Just Like Us, is calling on the Australian government to include them in a one-off refugee intake.



'A serious threat': China accuses Australia of disinformation

China has condemned a recent Australian military aircraft confrontation , describing it as a threat to China's sovereignty and security.





Australia's Defence Department says a Chinese aircraft dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane in the South China Sea region in May.





But China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, says the Chinese military measures were reasonable and lawful.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has urged Australia to earnestly respect his country's national security interests and core interests or risk "serious consequences". Source: AP / AP "The Australian military aircraft is a serious threat to China's sovereignty and security," Mr Lijian said.





"The Australian side has blatantly distorted the truth, repeatedly spread false information, and advocated confrontation. China firmly opposes this."



ACT to establish a multicultural charter in law

The ACT government has released draft legislation to establish a multicultural charter and enshrine the existing multicultural advisory council.





The charter states the rights and responsibilities of residents including entitlement to mutual respect, freedom to use, preserve and promote different languages; and support for the territory's cultural, linguistic and religious or spiritual diversity.





The Territory remains one of the few Australian jurisdictions - along with Tasmania and the Northern Territory - without a legislated multicultural charter.





Chair of the Canberra Multicultural Community Forum Chin Wong welcomed the release of the draft legislation.





"We wanted to promote multiculturalism and make sure the government is listening to the advisory council - that we are independent, transparent and protected, especially in the area of racism," Ms Wong said.



Socceroos one step closer to World Cup

Ajdin Hrustic (right) celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the qualifier football match between UAE and Australia. Source: Getty / Karim Jaafar The game burst to life in the second half as Jackson Irvine scored for Australia, followed swiftly by a UAE equaliser.





A late strike by Australia's Ajdin Hrustic secured the 2-1 win and seals the Socceroos’ passage to the intercontinental play-off against Peru.





Socceroos coach Graham Arnold told SBS News from Doha that he's honoured to lead the team, no matter the result.



