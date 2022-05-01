Morning Briefing: Coalition expands seniors card access, Mariupol civilians evacuate and Muslims celebrate Eid worldwide

the Coalition has promised it will expand access to the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card if it is re-elected

As the fourth week of the election campaign begins,

Good morning. It’s Monday 2nd May, and here’s a round up of the latest news.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce an increase in the singles' income test from $57,761 to around $90,000.

The couples threshold will also increase from $92,416 to $144,000.

The government says the $70 million expansion will ease the current

.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese on Sunday accused Mr Morrison of

.

Mr Morrison will start day 22 of the election campaign in Sydney, while Mr Albanese is expected to campaign in Queensland, where the Labor party must work hard to win more seats in the fight to win office.

Labor currently holds only six of the 30 House of Representatives seats in the state.

Evacuation underway for Ukrainian civilians in Mariupol

A long-awaited effort to

is underway.

A woman hugs her granddaughter after arriving in a convoy of vehicles at an evacuation point, carrying people from Mariupol. Source: Getty / Chris McGrath

The United Nations and the Red Cross are working with Ukrainian and Russian officials to get roughly 100 civilians out of the Azovstal steel plant.

The plant is the

by Russian forces since 24 February.

Ukrainian president

has expressed relief at the evacuation.

"Finally! There was not a day that we did not try to find a solution that would save our people. Today, for the first time in all the days of the war, this vital corridor has started working," he said.

Russia's defence ministry gave a lower figure of 80 civilians being evacuated.

"Those who wished to leave for areas controlled by the Kyiv regime were handed over to UN and ICRC [Red Cross] representatives," they said.

The operation remains ongoing.

Muslims rejoice in Eid celebrations

Muslims around the world are marking the end of the

,

, in joyous celebrations filled with food, prayer and family.

Muslim worshippers pray at the start of the celebrations for the Eid al-Fitr, the feast marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Bamako's Magnabougou neighbourhood on May 1, 2022. (Photo by OUSMANE MAKAVELI / AFP) (Photo by OUSMANE MAKAVELI/AFP via Getty Images) Source: Getty / AFP / Ousmane Makaveli

In Afghanistan, hundreds of residents of the capital, Kabul, have gathered in mosques around the city on their first Eid since the

.

There has been a

across Afghanistan during Ramadan, stoking fears another may occur during Eid celebratory prayers.

Kabul resident Najibullah Khan says he's thankful this Eid was safe.

"It was coming to my mind that God forbid some blast might happen here or any other problem may occur. Thank God, nothing happened. We performed the prayer in a very good situation," he said.

LGBTIQ+ community feel less Australian, survey shows

An annual survey by Inclusive Australia and Behaviourworks has found members of the LGBTQI + are

.

The Social Inclusion Index for this year shows almost a quarter of Australians have experienced discrimination and LGBTQI+ individuals

.

Victorian transwoman Amity Mara said the findings are not surprising given the

.

"As the pandemic kind of reshaped lives, is that queer people are once again kind of like how we used you know are kind of creating our own spaces for ourselves that are maybe more separate from "mainstream Australia," Amity said.

Are you the next star athlete for the Brisbane Olympics?

Queensland's Premier says the state is already searching for young athletes who can compete at the

Some International Olympic Committee (IOC) delegates met members of the Brisbane organising team over the weekend in Sydney and preparation is well underway for the Games in a decade's time.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says IOC President Thomas Bach will visit Brisbane next weekend as part of preparations.

"Our state is incredibly enthusiastic. It's going to a Games not just for Brisbane and Queensland, but for Australia. We've already started our You for '32 campaign," she said.

With AAP, AFP.