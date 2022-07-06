World

Morning Briefing: Disaster relief payments, British government in crisis, 6,000 monkeypox cases

From NSW disaster relief payments to Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon, here's what's making news around Australia and the world.

A NSW State Emergency Service (SES) crew in a rescue boat as roads are submerged under floodwater.

Disaster funding has been announced for 23 local government areas in NSW following heavy rain and flooding. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI

Good morning. It's Thursday 7 July, and here's a round-up of the latest news.

Disaster relief payments for flood-impacted residents

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced
one-off disaster payments
for eligible New South Wales residents affected by the latest floods disaster.

Advertisement
Affected residents will be able to receive the $1,000 emergency payments from Thursday.
READ MORE
PM announces flood disaster payments for impacted NSW residents
New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet praised the Commonwealth and state government cooperation, following criticism over the previous flood emergency.

Mr Albanese pledged that his government would look beyond an immediate fix for recurring extreme weather events.

Boris Johnson defiant as resignations continue

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is in crisis, after dozens of ministers continue to resign.

A slew of ministers, including senior health and finance secretaries, quit office and resigned their support on Wednesday 6 July.

They claim Mr Johnson is not fit to govern, with former health minister Sajid Javid asserting enough is enough.
READ MORE
'I am not going to step down': Boris Johnson sacks senior minister as he faces cabinet revolt
The Prime Minister's leadership is now under serious threat, with a key government legal adviser saying numerous scandals have contributed to a loss in public trust.

But Mr Johnson says he's determined to honour his role despite a visible loss in support.

COVID-19 flares up in China

China is fighting new COVID-19 outbreaks across the country,
including in Shanghai
where cases have been linked to an illegally-operating karaoke bar.

Shanghai has only just emerged from a strict lockdown that confined most of its 24 million residents to their homes for weeks, with fears the new outbreak will prompt a return of such measures.
READ MORE
COVID China: Student describes COVID lockdown in Shanghai like living in 'a cage'
While the country's daily caseload of just over 300 infections is insignificant by global standards, China is the only major economy committed to 'COVID-zero.'

All residents in nine of Shanghai's 16 districts will be tested for the virus.

This comes as Beijing announced compulsory vaccination for people wishing to enter crowded public venues, including gyms and libraries.

World Health Organization to reconvene on monkeypox

More than 6,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 58 countries in the current outbreak, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The UN agency will within weeks reconvene a meeting of the committee that will advise on declaring the outbreak a global health emergency, the WHO's highest level of alert.
READ MORE
Monkeypox an 'evolving threat' but not currently a global health emergency, WHO says
At its previous meeting in June, the committee decided that the outbreak, which has seen cases rising globally, was not yet a health emergency.

Monkeypox, a usually mild viral infection that causes flu-like symptoms and skin abnormality, has been spreading worldwide since early May.

Nick Kyrgios through to Wimbledon semi-finals

Nick Kyrgios is through to the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time, making him the second Australian male to do so since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004.

It was his 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) straight-sets win against Chile's Cristian Garín that allowed him to secure a spot in the semis.
READ MORE
Nick Kyrgios says he's keen to tell his side of story as he advances to Wimbledon semi-finals
He'll now face off against Rafael Nadal on Friday night.

Krygios's on and off-court behaviour has drawn significant media attention as of late - the 27-year-old is due to face court in Canberra over an alleged assault.
SHARE
3 min read
Published 7 July 2022 at 7:37am
Source: SBS, AAP

Recommended for you

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

The significance of these very rare Aboriginal shelters has been revealed

Investigations

Peter Dutton says landmark High Court ruling on dual-nationals will have ‘dire consequences’

Peter Dutton says landmark High Court ruling on dual-nationals will have ‘dire consequences’

Australia

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

Russia, China open one kilometre cross-border bridge with hopes to overcome Western trade sanctions

World

‘Absolute gridlock’: The migration and visa challenges facing the new government

‘Absolute gridlock’: The migration and visa challenges facing the new government

Immigration

Thousands of Sydney residents told to evacuate as wild weather continues to batter NSW coast

Thousands of Sydney residents told to evacuate as wild weather continues to batter NSW coast

Australia

Priya sewed dresses for her girls in detention. Now they're on display in Biloela's art gallery

Priya sewed dresses for her girls in detention. Now they're on display in Biloela's art gallery

Immigration

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

Period apps deleted over privacy concerns for women seeking abortions in post-Roe world

World

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

'The worst visa in the world': One man's plea to the new Australian government

Immigration