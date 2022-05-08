Morning Briefing: Fiery second leaders' debate, Russia strikes Ukrainian school, and Melbourne continues AFL winning streak

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese have faced off in their second leaders' debate of the election campaign, hosted on the Nine Network.

Good morning. It's Monday 9th May, and here's a round up of the latest news.

Mr Albanese promised to fix the aged care sector, provide cheaper childcare and tackle housing affordability.

But Mr Morrison said the Coalition would ensure a better economy than Labor.

"We know that a strong economy is what can secure a stronger future. A stronger economy is what can ensure we can improve the lives of Australians," he said.

"And so this election is a choice, about a stronger economy under the plan we've had in place and takes us into the future, or a weaker one. About a strong future, or a more uncertain future.

"Our plan delivers another 1.3 million jobs, 400,000 more small businesses, investments in the skills and infrastructure that Australians need to grow."

A poll by the Nine Network was evenly split on who won.

Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese each received 50 per cent, with more than 171,000 viewer votes cast.

Greens appeal to young voters

The Greens are making a pitch to younger voters at the federal election.

In a speech on Monday to the Social Awareness Forum in Melbourne, Greens leader Adam Bandt will target first-time voters with a call for a youth uprising at the ballot box on 21 May.

A record 17 million Australians have enrolled to vote in this election, partly due to a surge in young people signing up.

Greens leader Adam Bandt during the Australian Greens NSW Senate campaign launch in Sydney, 5 May 2022. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

The Greens are hoping to win the balance of power in both houses and are targeting key seats with a high youth vote, including the Brisbane electorate of Ryan.

In his speech, Mr Bandt will say that young people are poorer and face a more dangerous future than ever in the past 100 years.

He will say that young people could determine the outcome of the election, which is supported by polling from the Australian National University that predicts a "youthquake" at the election due to climate change concerns.

Russian strike on Ukrainian school

Around 60 people are feared dead after a bomb hit a village school in eastern Ukraine.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said the school in Bilohorivka, where about 90 people were sheltering, was hit by a Russian bomb and caught fire.

Mr Gaidai said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that 30 people were evacuated from the rubble, seven of which were injured.

He added that two bodies have been found.

An unidentified man who inspected the rubble at the destroyed building said he believes there are no survivors.

"Fifty-seven people were here, at the moment only seven managed to escape," he said.

"It is unlikely others have survived. The crater is down to the basement. It's horrible."

Local people walk past a damaged building in a street in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on 8 May 2022. Credit: TASS/Sipa USA

Russia accuses the US of coordinating Ukrainian military operations

A senior Moscow politician has accused the United States of coordinating military operations in Ukraine.

Vyacheslav Volodin said the which he says amounts to direct US involvement in military action against Russia.

He has written that Washington and European members of the NATO alliance have supplied Kyiv with heavy weapons to help it resist a Russian offensive that has resulted in the occupation of parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.

But the US and its NATO allies have repeatedly said they will not take part in fighting themselves to avoid becoming parties to the conflict.

Calls to resolve Northern Ireland's post-Brexit border arrangements

The United Kingdom has stressed the importance of "resolving" the post-Brexit border arrangements in the country following concerns over forming a new government in the region after the recent local elections.

to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland's Assembly for the first time.

But it is not clear whether Sinn Fein will lead a new government because of Northern Ireland's delicate power-sharing politics and ongoing tussles over the legacy of Britain's exit from the European Union.

The Democratic Unionist Party has said it will not return to government unless its demands over the Northern Ireland Protocol are met.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill. Source: AAP,AP / Peter Morrison/AP

The UK's deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said the stability of Northern Ireland is at risk.

"I think for the people of Northern Ireland, whichever way they voted, we want to see an executive form, the parties to come together to provide the people of Northern Ireland with that stability," he said.

"I think it's equally clear that, that stability is being put at risk, imperilled, if you like, by the problems with the Northern Ireland protocol.

"That's something that affects communities across the board. It's clear from the dynamic we now see that we won't get to that position of stability until and unless it's fixed."

Melbourne continues AFL winning streak

Melbourne has continued its perfect streak in the AFL season, beating St Kilda on Sunday.

The Demons have now won 15 consecutive matches, dating back to last year.

The defending premiers held the Saints to just three goals in the opening half, and ran out 38 point winners.

In other round eight results, Brisbane crushed West Coast, Essendon edged past Hawthorn, while the Giants were no match for Geelong.

With Reuters and AP.