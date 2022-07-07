Morning Briefing: G20 summit in Bali, Boris Johnson resigns and Nick Kyrgios to play in Wimbledon final

Good morning. It's Friday 8 July and here's a round-up of the latest news.



Penny Wong to meet with Chinese counterpart

Foreign Minister Penny Wong will meet with her Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali.





China's foreign minister Wang Yi has confirmed the meeting, saying it will take place outside of the main gathering on Friday 8 July.





Ms Wong says she is willing to have a direct conversation with Mr Yi on stabilising bilateral relations between the two countries.



It has been almost three years since foreign ministers from Australia have met their Chinese counterparts in person.



Boris Johnson resigns following cabinet revolt

Boris Johnson has resigned as British Prime Minister following immense pressure placed on him by his fellow cabinet members.





Mr Johnson stepped down immediately as leader of his Conservative Party but will continue to serve as Prime Minister until a replacement is found.





In forty-eight hours, his government experienced over 50 resignations due to the latest ethics controversies around his leadership.



Mr Johnson says he is pleased with the achievements of his administration.





The front runners to replace Mr Johnson as prime minister are former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.



Russia strikes Snake Island after withdrawing in 'gesture of goodwill'

The Russian Defence Ministry says it launched an airstrike against Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island in the Black sea overnight.





It comes after the release of footage showing Ukrainian troops flying the national flag on the island as a symbol of reclaiming it.



The Russian forces had withdrawn from the island one week prior as a gesture of goodwill.





The Kremlin’s Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov says high-precision missiles were used after the Ukrainian service-men attempted to convey a flag to the island.



European Union warns of climate-induced natural disasters

The European Union (EU) is warning the continent is in for one of its worst years in natural disasters due to escalating climate change conditions.





Several member states, including Greece and Italy, have experienced prolonged drought conditions, and last month's heat wave went as far up as northern Germany.



It's increasing concerns throughout Europe about other calamities for the rest of the summer.





EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic told legislators the current drought in Europe might turn out to be the worst ever.





"There is very clear foresight that if the climate change would continue at the pace as it is right now, in few decades we will be might have 10 per cent less of arable (land suitable for growing crops) land globally, which of course would have very severe consequences especially for the development of countries."



Nick Kyrgios to play in Wimbledon final

Nick Kyrgios will play in the final of Wimbledon after Rafael Nadal has had to withdraw with injury.





It comes just a day before the two were scheduled to go head-to-head in their semi-final match.



Nadal has been dealing with a torn abdominal muscle.





The Spaniard says he can't risk it getting worse, and that happiness is more important than any title.



