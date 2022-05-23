Morning Briefing: Labor close to majority government, Peter Dutton eyes Liberal leadership, Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for 'maximum sanctions' against Russia

Good morning. It's Tuesday, 24 May and here's a round up of the headlines this morning.



Labor currently on 75 seats

Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) numbers show the Labor party is currently sitting on 75 lower house seats with counting still under way following Saturday's election, meaning Prime Minister Anthony Albanese could likely lead a majority government.





Just 76 seats are needed to win a majority in the 151-seat House of Representatives.





The Liberal-National Coalition has 55 seats, while independents have 10 and the Greens are on two.









The Centre Alliance and Katter's Australian Party have one seat each.



Peter Dutton emerges as likely new leader of Liberal party

Former Defence Minister Peter Dutton appears likely to become the new leader of the Liberal party after former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg conceded defeat in the seat of Kooyong.





Liberal MP Allan Tudge says Mr Dutton would be an "incredibly effective" leader who represents the party's values.





Karen Andrews, who served as Home Affairs Minister in Scott Morrison's government, has told Sky News she's considering options.



Former Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP "I'm interested in what role will allow me to add the most value to my party and the members of my party as well, so I'm going to consider my position over the next day or so," she said.





There are reports that a woman could become the Liberals' deputy leader, with former Environment Minister Sussan Ley, former Attorney-General Michaelia Cash and Senator Jane Hume as possible options.



Russian soldier sentenced to life in prison

A Ukrainian court has sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian.





It's the first war crimes trial since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.



Russian Vadim Shishimarin was accused of shooting 62-year-old Ukrainian civilian Oleksandr Shelipov in the head at a village in the northeastern Sumy region in the early days of the war.





Shishimarin had pleaded guilty and testified that he shot the man after being ordered to do so.



China critical of US support for Taiwan

China's Foreign Ministry has criticised United States President Joe Biden's comments about being willing to defend Taiwan militarily if China invaded.





Mr Biden was speaking in Japan, and compared the China-Taiwan situation to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



He says China is "already flirting with danger" amid reports of Chinese warplanes flying into Taiwain's self-declared air defence zone.





Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin says Taiwan is part of Chinese territory and has warned Mr Biden about his language.



Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls for 'maximum sanctions' against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for "maximum sanctions" against Russia in an address to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is pictured during his regular address to the nation, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Source: AAP / Ukrinform/ABACA/PA Speaking to global business and political leaders, Mr Zelenskyy says the world cannot be ruled by "brute force".





He says Kyiv needs at least $5 billion of financial support per month to rebuild Ukraine.





He's urged the international community to increase sanctions.



Taliban orders female television presenters to cover faces

The Taliban has started to enforce a new order requiring all female television presenters in Afghanistan to cover their faces while on air.





Sonia Niazi, a presenter for Afghanistan's leading independent news channel Tolo, says it's another measure that limits women's rights in the country.



"If such decrees are issued and imposed on women, then women across Afghanistan will be eliminated, as we see now that women are being gradually eliminated," she said.



