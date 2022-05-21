Election day wrap: Anthony Albanese's emotional victory speech, Scott Morrison to step down as party leader

That's a wrap: Here's what you need to know as Anthony Albanese claims victory
Here's a short recap before we sign off:
- Scott Morrison has conceded defeat and says he will hand over the Liberal Party leadership at the next partyroom meeting.
- Labor leader Anthony Albanese has delivered his victory speech, but it is still unclear whether Labor will be able to form government in its own right.
- The 47th parliament is set to have a larger crossbench in the House of Representatives than the previous one. The Greens are poised to pick up two additional seats which the party's leader Adam Bandt has labelled a "Green-slide". Victorian independent Zoe Daniel and her NSW counterparts Allegra Spender and Kylea Tink are also set to enter the chamber.
- Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is hoping postal votes will get him over the line as he trails independent challenger Dr Monique Ryan in the inner-east Melbourne seat of Kooyong.