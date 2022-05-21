Election day wrap: Anthony Albanese's emotional victory speech, Scott Morrison to step down as party leader

Anthony Albanese held back tears as opened his victory speech.

Addressing party faithful at the Canterbury-Hurlstone RSL, the Labor party leader started with a Acknowledgement of Country before saying he committed to the

.

He also thanked Australians "for this extraordinary honour".

"Tonight the Australian people have voted for change. I am humbled by this victory and I'm honoured to be given the opportunity to serve as the 31st Prime Minister of Australia," Mr Albanese said.

Mr Albanese confirmed Scott Morrison had called and congratulated him on his victory, and he thanked the outgoing prime minister "for the service he has given to our country".

After calling for order and telling an excited crowd to "behave", Mr Albanese spoke of unifying the country.

"I want to seek our common purpose and promote unity and optimism, not fear and division," he said.

He reiterated many of his campaign pitches, including strengthening Medicare, fixing the aged care crisis, establishing a federal anti-corruption commission, and working collaboratively with business and unions to lift productivity, wages, and profits.

"And together we can embrace the Uluru Statement from the Heart," he said.

"We can answer its patient, gracious call for a voice enshrined in our constitution. Because all of us ought to be proud that amongst our great multicultural society we count the oldest living continuous culture in the world."

Among the people he thanked were his son, Nathan, and his mother, Maryanne, who he frequently referred to throughout the election campaign and how she raised him as a single mother in public housing.

"To my mum, who's beaming down on us, thank you," he said.

"And I hope there are families in public housing watching this tonight. Because I want every parent to be able to tell their child no matter where you live or where you come from, in Australia the doors of opportunity are open to us all."

