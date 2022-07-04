Morning Briefing: NSW floods crisis, deadly shooting in Chicago, Nick Kyrgios among Wimbledon final eight

Good morning. It's Tuesday, 5 July, and here's a round up of the latest news.



Disaster recovery payment for flood-hit communities

Joint disaster funding has been announced for 23 local government areas in Sydney and parts of NSW.





Heavy rain has forced the evacuation of thousands of people in flood-hit communities.





With significant rainfall totals over many catchments in the past three days, some areas are expected to approach or exceed flood levels of recent events in March 2021, and March and April of this year.



Scores of evacuation orders and warnings have been declared, mostly northwest of Sydney, where major flooding is occurring along the Hawkesbury and Nepean rivers at Menangle, North Richmond, Lower Portland and Windsor.





Residents in parts of Chipping Norton in Sydney's southwest were directed to evacuate before midnight, with flood warnings for the Georges and Woronora rivers.





For information regarding evacuation orders, road closures and weather warnings please visit the NSW SES website or call 132 500, or 000 in an emergency.



Reserve Bank expected to lift cash rate

The Reserve Bank (RBA) is meeting today to discuss interest rates and is expected to lift the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 1.35 per cent.





If that happens, the monthly repayment on a mortgage will rise by around $137 on a 25 year $500,000 loan, according to RateCity.





Diana Mousina, a senior economist at AMP Capital, told SBS News the reason the RBA is being aggressive in raising rates is because of concerns the inflation environment could get out of control.



"We think that the RBA will raise rates by 50 basis points at its July meeting, which follows from the 50 basis points we saw in June," Ms Mousina said.





"The reason that the RBA is being quite aggressive in raising rates is because it is concerned that the inflation environment could get out of control. And we could see inflation spike to a much higher rate than what the RBA themselves are forecasting."



Fourth of July parade shooting leaves six dead

At least six people have been killed after a gunman fired shots during an Independence Day parade in the suburb of Highland Park near Chicago.





Witnesses reported chaotic scenes with bodies covered in blankets lying on the street, as people fled from the sound of continuous gunshots.



At least six people have been killed after a gunman fired shots during an Independence Day parade in the suburb of Highland Park near Chicago. Source: AAP / Nam Y. Huh/AP Police said they are searching for a young white male.





The FBI is assisting with the manhunt. Officials have confirmed a rifle was recovered at the scene.



Aged care home charged over alleged COVID-19 breaches

A Melbourne aged care home where 45 people died from COVID-19 has been charged by the workplace safety monitoring service, while some family members believe its managers should be jailed.





WorkSafe Victoria on Monday announced it had charged St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Victoria with nine breaches of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.





A family member of a resident who died during the outbreak Maxine Tilakes told the ABC she welcomes the charges.



"I just didn't think it will come to this. I was just really, really happy and surprised," she said.





"And it's such a long time. You know, I know there's a lot of steps and procedures, but I'm happy that it's recognised that there's something wrong."





WorkSafe Victoria alleges that in July 2020, after the home was notified a worker tested positive to COVID-19, St Basil's failed to require workers to wear personal protective equipment among other breaches.



Kyrgios and Tomljanović through to Wimbledon quarterfinals

Australians Nick Kyrgios and Ajla Tomljanović have qualified for the Wimbledon Quarter Finals, while fellow Australians Alex de Minaur and Jason Kubler were knocked out of the tournament.





It was a big day for Australian tennis, with four players in the last-16 draws for the first time since 1999.



In the men's draw, Kyrgios defeated American Brandon Nakashima in five sets while nursing a shoulder injury.





In the women's draw, Tomljanović qualified for her second consecutive Wimbledon quarterfinal, which has not been done by an Australian woman since Jelena Dokic in 1999-2000.



