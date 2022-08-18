Scott Morrison posting memes, Saudi sisters repatriated, climate change to make us less healthy

Good morning. It's Tom Canetti here with SBS News' Morning Briefing.



Scott Morrison embraces scrutiny with memes

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made light of the scrutiny he's facing over secretly appointing himself to ministerial positions, by commenting on and posting memes on social media. Mr Morrison, who was sworn in to oversee the departments of health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs, commented on memes and posted photoshopped images of himself in various groups, including as the head of the NRL's Cronulla Sharks. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned Mr Morrison's attitude .



Advertisement

Sisters' bodies repatriated to Saudi Arabia

NSW Police has confirmed to SBS News that the bodies of two deceased Saudi sisters have been repatriated to Saudi Arabia . Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal, 23, were found dead in their apartment in June and an investigation into the cause of their deaths is ongoing. SBS News understands that investigators have ordered a second toxicology report.



Climate change to make Australians' diets less healthy

Research from the University of Sydney shows that climate change is having negative impacts on food supply chains, as well as increasing the gap in wealth inequality. The study reveals that the supply of "healthy" foods, such as vegetables, dairy products, and meat, are more likely to be impacted than processed foods. In turn, they will become more expensive, and members of society from lower socio-economic groups will struggle to afford healthy diets. The study also looks at the interconnectivity between supply chains, and how impacts to food supply will affect other sectors like transport and services.



Signage indicating a shortage of fresh produce at a supermarket, in Melbourne, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE

Salman Rushdie's accused attacker pleads not guilty

The man accused of stabbing British author Salman Rushie in New York has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault. Hadi Matar, 24, is accused of stabbing Rushdie roughly 10 times. In an interview published by the New York Post, Matar said referring to Rushdie: "I don't like him very much," and "he's someone who attacked Islam, he attacked their beliefs, the belief systems."



In other news