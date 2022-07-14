Australia

Morning Briefing: Snap national cabinet meeting called, Ivana Trump dies, and Pacific leaders welcome Australia's new climate position

From Kevin Spacey pleading not guilty to sexual assault charges in the UK, to at least three Ukrainian children being killed by a Russian missile strike, here's what's making news around the world.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan at a press conference after a National Cabinet meeting.

The federal government is under pressure from some state leaders to reinstate the $750-a-week self-isolation payment for workers who contract COVID-19 and don't have access to sick leave. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Good morning. It's Friday 15 July, and here's a round up of the latest news.

Government under pressure to over COVID-19 payments and free RATs

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called
a special meeting of national cabinet
for Monday to address the winter COVID-19 crisis.

It comes Mr Albanese continue to be pressure from the states over the decision to cut the $750-a-week self-isolation payment and free rapid antigen tests.
Anthony Albanese calls snap national cabinet meeting over COVID-19 case surge
With case numbers surging, there are calls from state leaders, some Labor MPs, and unions for the payment, which ended on 30 June, to be reinstated.

Aged Care Minister Annika Wells said the chief medical officer's advice is that the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave is likely to occur in late July.

Ivana Trump dies aged 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump and mother of three of his children,
has died aged 73
.

Her death was announced by Mr Trump.

Ms Trump, who was born in the Czech Republic, and was married to the former US president from 1977 until their high-profile divorce in 1992.
Ivana Trump was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992 and is the mother of their children Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric. Source: AAP / AP
Together the pair had three children together - Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump.

The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

Pacific leaders welcome Australia's new climate position

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Pacific leaders have shown support for Australia's new climate position.

The leaders spent
the last day of the Pacific Islands Forum
at a retreat in the Fijian capital, Suva, from which the final communique declared a climate emergency.

Mr Albanese said the summit was successful, and Australia's new direction was well accepted.
Pacific leaders pose for a photo, wearing matching shirts and dresses
The latest Pacific Islands Forum leaders summit was held in Suva, Fiji. Source: AAP / SAMUEL RILLSTONE
"Australia's new position on climate change was particularly well received, and that's reflected in the communique," he said.

It was also reflected in the comments were made in every single one of the person-to-person dialogues I had with prime ministers and other leaders from our Pacific Island neighbours."

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting three men in the UK over a decade ago.

The 62-year-old entered the plea during a London Central Criminal Court hearing.

The presiding Judge Mark Wall has scheduled the trial to begin on 6 June next year and estimated it would last three to four weeks.

At least three Ukrainian children killed by missile strike

Russian missiles have struck the heart of the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, killing 20 people, including three children, and causing injuries to about 90 more.

The city is about 250 kilometres southwest of the capital, Kyiv.
Australia extends visa deadline for Ukrainians after expiry date 'not communicated'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the shelling as an open act of terrorism against civilians in non-military sites.

Authorities said residential buildings and administrative office premises suffered significant damage in the attack.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 
1800RESPECT.org.au
. In an emergency, call 000.
Published 15 July 2022 at 7:26am
Source: AAP, Reuters, BBC, SBS

