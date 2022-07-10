Morning Briefing: South Africa shooting, Sri Lanka protests and Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon win

Good morning. It's Monday 11 July, and here's a roundup of the latest news.



Nineteen killed in South Africa shooting

Nineteen people have been killed, and nine others wounded, in a shooting at a bar in South Africa's largest black township.





Police say a group of men enter the Orlando East Tavern late at night in Soweto, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, and started shooting randomly at patrons.





The perpetrators fled the scene; it is not yet known exactly how many there were, or what their motivation was.



A member of the provincial Executive Council, Faith Mazibuko, says assault rifles were used in the attack.





"The type of the rifles that were used is the AK-47 , which really really does injure a person in such a way that that person sometimes never becomes easy for them to actually survive," Ms Mazibuko said.





"So it is confirmed now we have 15 people who have passed on from this incident in Nomzamo."



Sri Lankan protesters remain defiant

Protesters are still in the residence and office of the Sri Lankan president and say they won't leave until he and the Prime Minister both officially resign.









Both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe have offered to quit their posts amidst widespread protests, brought on by the country's economic collapse.





The country has been hit by severe shortages of basic goods.



Feelings are particularly intense against Mr Rajapaksa, whose family has largely ruled Sri Lanka for the last 20 years.





Opposition political parties are meeting to try to reach agreement on a new government.



Fumio Kishida projected to keep majority following Japanese election

Japan's ruling coalition is projected to keep its majority in the upper house of the country's parliament.





The nation has voted, just two days after the assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe on the campaign trail.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's coalition is projected to keep its majority in the upper house of the country's parliament. Source: Getty / Getty Images AsiaPac Japanese public broadcaster NHK is projecting the coalition led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will win between 69 and 83 of the seats contested in this vote.





Mr Kishida belongs to the Liberal Democratic Party, the same party Mr Abe belonged to.



Harsh weather easing as evacuation orders remain in NSW

Flood waters and harsh weather are easing across New South Wales but about 4,500 residents remain under evacuation orders.





The State Emergency Service had hoped to get that number down to zero by the end of the weekend.





Around 105,000 people can return home, but have been warned to emotionally prepare for what they might find.



Payments of $1,000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child are available





Roads remain cut in multiple towns and train services are affected in the Hunter, lower Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains regions.



Novak Djokovic wins men's Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic has defeated Nick Kyrgios to secure a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 (3) victory





The 35-year-old Serb stretched his unbeaten streak at Wimbledon to 28 matches as he calmly seized the initiative after being eclipsed in an opening set dominated by the Kyrgios serve.









In claiming a seventh Wimbledon crown, Djokovic took his Grand Slam singles haul to 21, one behind men's all-time record holder Rafael Nadal.



