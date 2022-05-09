Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to justify the invasion of Ukraine on the grounds of national security.
Morning Briefing: Vladimir Putin justifies Ukraine invasion, Sri Lanka's PM resigns, and Katherine Deves walks back apology
From Russia's continued attempts to take control of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol to wild weather warnings in northern Queensland, here's what's making news around the world right now.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a Victory Day military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow's Red Square. Credit: TASS/Sipa USA
Good morning. It's Tuesday 10th May, and here's a round up of the latest news.
Advertisement
In a speech at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Mr Putin alleged, without evidence, that NATO had been exploring lands close to Russia.
He said the attack on Ukraine was the right decision.
"An absolutely unacceptable threat was created for us, and moreover, just next to our borders," he said.
"We saw how the military infrastructure was being developed, how hundreds of foreign advisers began to work, there were regular deliveries of the most modern weapons from NATO countries.
"The danger grew every day. Russia has preemptively repulsed an aggression. It was a forced, timely, and the only correct, decision."
In Ukraine, Victory Day passed without large scale commemorations for the first time since independence.
In a video address, President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would always remember its war dead.
Mariupol Azovstal's steel plant is the only part of the city not overtaken by Russian invaders.
Its defeat would deny Ukraine of a vital port and allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean peninsula.
They said that in Russian-controlled areas of Zaphorasia, Russian troops are seizing personal documents.
Battles are being waged on multiple fronts, but Russia is closest to victory in Mariupol
Ms Deves has been plagued by controversy since announcing her candidacy for the Sydney seat of Warringah, because of her now-deleted social media posts in which she described transgender children as "surgically mutilated and sterilised".
She later apologised for those comments.
"Look, it's very emotive and it's very confronting and it's very ugly, so of course people are going to be offended," she said.
"But when you look at medical negligence cases, that is the terminology that they use. It is also contained in the Crimes Act of New South Wales."
When Mr Kenny suggested Ms Deves' comments meant she wasn't "really apologising or stepping back from that language", she said: "Well, I'm apologising for how people might have perceived it and the fact that it is confronting and it is ugly."
"I certainly don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, but that is the correct terminology," she said.
SBS is seeking fresh comment from the prime minister’s office.
Residents in Longreach, Winton and nearby towns have been put on alert by a severe weather warning for storms from Tuesday morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology says six-hour rainfall totals of up to 100mm are likely, and up to 150mm could hit some parts of the Central West.
He said the attack on Ukraine was the right decision.
"An absolutely unacceptable threat was created for us, and moreover, just next to our borders," he said.
"We saw how the military infrastructure was being developed, how hundreds of foreign advisers began to work, there were regular deliveries of the most modern weapons from NATO countries.
"The danger grew every day. Russia has preemptively repulsed an aggression. It was a forced, timely, and the only correct, decision."
In Ukraine, Victory Day passed without large scale commemorations for the first time since independence.
In a video address, President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would always remember its war dead.
Russian forces have continued their assault on Ukraine as they try to capture the crucial southern port city of Mariupol.
Russia continues attempt to capture Mariupol
Mariupol Azovstal's steel plant is the only part of the city not overtaken by Russian invaders.
Its defeat would deny Ukraine of a vital port and allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean peninsula.
Ukrainian authorities have warned of a high probability of missile strikes and
Volunteers assist an old lady to get off the bus evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal to Zaporizhia on 8 May 2022. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
They said that in Russian-controlled areas of Zaphorasia, Russian troops are seizing personal documents.
Battles are being waged on multiple fronts, but Russia is closest to victory in Mariupol
she had issued over her comments on the transgender community.
Katherine Deves walks back apology
Ms Deves has been plagued by controversy since announcing her candidacy for the Sydney seat of Warringah, because of her now-deleted social media posts in which she described transgender children as "surgically mutilated and sterilised".
She later apologised for those comments.
But in an interview on Monday with Sky News' Chris Kenny, Ms Deves defended her position.
Liberal candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves waits for Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a Liberal Party rally on Day 21 of the 2022 federal election campaign, at Accor Stadium in Sydney, in the seat of Reid. Sunday, on 1 May, 2022. (AAP) Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
"Look, it's very emotive and it's very confronting and it's very ugly, so of course people are going to be offended," she said.
"But when you look at medical negligence cases, that is the terminology that they use. It is also contained in the Crimes Act of New South Wales."
When Mr Kenny suggested Ms Deves' comments meant she wasn't "really apologising or stepping back from that language", she said: "Well, I'm apologising for how people might have perceived it and the fact that it is confronting and it is ugly."
"I certainly don't want to hurt anyone's feelings, but that is the correct terminology," she said.
SBS is seeking fresh comment from the prime minister’s office.
Northern Queensland is bracing for potentially dangerous flash flooding with intense rain forecast to lash the region.
Northern Queensland prepares for wild weather
Residents in Longreach, Winton and nearby towns have been put on alert by a severe weather warning for storms from Tuesday morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology says six-hour rainfall totals of up to 100mm are likely, and up to 150mm could hit some parts of the Central West.
SHARE
3 min read
Published 10 May 2022 at 7:22am, updated an hour ago at 8:20am
Source: SBS,AAP,AP