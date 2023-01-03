MPs jailed for kicking pregnant politician in the stomach during parliament debate in Senegal

Key Points Amy Ndiaye was slapped and then kicked in the stomach by two opposition members.

Her lawyer said she has since left hospital.

MPs Mamadou Niang and Massata Samb were sentenced on Monday.

Two MPs who physically attacked a pregnant female colleague in parliament have each been handed six-month jail terms.





Pro-government politician Amy Ndiaye was slapped and then kicked in the stomach by two opposition members during a chaotic session in the National Assembly in Senegal.





The incident took place during a routine parliament session on 1 December and, after order was restored, Ms Ndiaye fainted and was taken to hospital for treatment.





Her lawyer Baboucar Cisse said there were fears she could lose her baby, she added her client has since left hospital but "remains in an extremely difficult situation”.



In a case that has sparked debate about democracy in Senegal, MPs Mamadou Niang and Massata Samb were sentenced on Monday.





In addition to the jail terms, both were fined 100,000 CFA francs ($240) and ordered to pay five million francs ($12,000) in damages.





Prosecutors had sought two-year terms.





The attack on Ms Ndiaye triggered a fierce debate about parliamentary discourse and attacks on women. It also notably coincided with an awareness campaign against domestic violence.





Mr Niang and Mr Samb, who were arrested on 15 December, were not present in court during the sentencing. Their lawyers argued the pair were immune from prosecution, given their status as politicians, but this was rejected by the court.





They denied hitting Ms Ndiaye, despite video evidence to the contrary.



